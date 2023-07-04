What to Do in Portland (July 5-11, 2023)

GO: Sword & Veil: A Dark Arts Holiday Soirée

Abandon the realm of mere mortals by immersing yourself in a magical night of dining, dancing, tarot readings and avant-garde performances. Come dressed in an elegant costume as your favorite fantasy alter ego and lose yourself in the mystical world created by The Victorian Belle, a mansion that typically hosts weddings but also features non-nuptial-related events. Yes, it sounds like the makings of the erotic masked ball scene from Eyes Wide Shut, which could be a good or a bad thing, depending on your preferences. While that experience isn’t promised, a menu by an award-winning chef and cocktails prepared by top mixologists are advertised. The Victorian Belle Mansion, 1441 N McClellan St., 503-298-9884, victorianbelle.com/shows-events. 6-10 pm Wednesday, July 5. $20-$100.

LAUGH: Steve Hofstetter

Known as “the hardest-working man in show business” by anyone who’s never heard of James Brown, Steve Hofstetter sure has been active while on his way to a stage near you. The comedian may best be known in the college circuit, booking more than 100 gigs at higher ed institutions across the country each year, but he also has hosted three podcasts and appeared on multiple TV shows, including The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson on CBS, Showtime’s White Boyz in the Hood, and Sundance’s On the Road in America, and has written for multiple publications, from The New York Times to Sports Illustrated. Catch him live in town while you can since there’s no telling when he’ll be back given that busy résumé. Newmark Theater, 1111 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 8 pm Friday, July 7. $35-$100.

GO: Portland Indie Book Fair

The Portland Indie Book Fair is back with a summer edition that’ll blow your literary mind. You can expect an array of Portland publishers, bestselling authors and a lineup of zinesters, all selling their work directly to the public. There will also be artists on location with everything from prints to stickers to apparel to purchase. And if that’s not enough, there’s also going to be raffles, prizes, scheduled readings and a tarot table. Stock up on some summer reads while supporting independent publishers at the same time. Honey Latte Cafe building, 1033 SE Main St., portlandindie.com. Noon-5 pm Saturday, July 8. Free.

GO: Chinese Kunqu Opera Culture Performance & Exhibition

Enjoy a spectacular night of beauty and culture in honor of the 35th anniversary of the sister city relationship between Portland and Suzhou, China, at the Lan Su Chinese Garden, which will host a night of Kunqu—one of the oldest forms of Chinese opera. You’ll be captivated by performances of selected scenes from The Peony Pavilion, the 16th-century masterpiece performed by National Class-II Kunqu opera star Yu Liu and other visitors from Suzhou. Costumes and photography exhibits will also be on display alongside opera hair and makeup demonstrations. Lan Su Chinese Garden, 239 NW Everett St., 503-228-8131, lansugarden.org. 6:30-8:30 pm Saturday, July 8. $15-$40.

WATCH: Poltergeist at Rooster Rock State Park

Oregon State Parks and the Hollywood Theatre have teamed up to resume their popular outdoor summer movie series. Dust off your favorite picnic blanket and take a short road trip to majestic Rooster Rock State Park in the Gorge, where you can get lost in the scenery and then the paranormal cult classic Poltergeist that had children of the ‘80s throwing away all their clown dolls. Witness the Freeling family as they’re tormented by restless spirits who suck the youngest daughter through the TV set and into a terrifying dimension. The themes should be as salient as the screams at this screening under the stars. Rooster Rock State Park, Corbett, 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 9 pm Saturday, July 8. Free.

GO: 2nd Annual East Portland Summer Arts Festival: Celebrating Black Excellence!

The East Portland Summer Arts Festival is back and better than ever. Get to Ventura Park for two days of fun, art and performances fleshing out this year’s theme of Celebrating Black Excellence. In addition to performances by multicultural music and dance groups, there will be a screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a Be Your Own Superhero activity (kids create their own capes, shields and helmets), a scavenger hunt featuring historical Black figures, and karaoke. Don’t miss out on Sunday’s evening showcase: a concert by PJ Morton, the Grammy Award-winning keyboardist for Maroon 5. Ventura Park, 460 SE 113th Ave., 503-823-2525, portlandparks.org. 4-8:30 pm Saturday-Sunday, July 8-9. Free.

DRINK: Sauced!

If a fair focused primarily on booze instead of carnival games and fried food, you’d get something like Sauced!, which will feature more than 30 women-owned beverage brands offering samples of their products (including non-alcoholic options). Tickets also include tastes of four pies made by talented female pizzaiolos, a souvenir glass, and ice cream sundaes from Oatly to sweeten the deal. Redfox Commons, 2024 NW 27th Ave., rouxportland.com/sauced. Noon-4 pm Sunday, July 9. $75.