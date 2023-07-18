What to Do in Portland (July 19-25, 2023)

GO: OMSI After Dark: Making Waves

Enjoy a night at the museum and dive into the wonders of the oceanic ecosystem at OMSI’s latest edition of its after-hours, adults-only event. There will be multiple science demonstrations about everything from sea foam bubbles to floating wind energy turbines to the symbiotic relationship between algae, coral and sea anemones. Attendees also receive access to the venue’s current featured exhibit, Orcas: Our Shared Future. Be sure to take plenty of recess breaks during your evening of learning by stopping by the food and beverage vendor booths helmed by popular brands like Fort George Brewery, 2 Towns Ciderhouse and Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks. OMSI, 1945 SE Water Ave., 503-797-4000, omsi.edu. 6-10 pm Wednesday, July 26. $25. 21+.

EAT & DRINK: Ilani Tacos, Tequila & Taps Festival

Ilani may have 100,000 square feet of gaming space, but the marquee attraction has really become its series of food-and-drink focused events, which typically include a lineup of solid (and often celebrity) chefs. Joining the lineup is the casino-resort’s first-ever Tacos, Tequila & Taps Festival, which kicks off Thursday with a tribute to Mexican street classics in the form of an Omakase Taco Dinner with drink pairings in the venue’s sports bar. The following evening, the party moves to ilani’s garage rooftop, where there will be more tastings and a dance party featuring music by Los Chicos del 512, a Selena tribute band. The main event takes place Saturday, where you can watch some of the nation’s top taqueros in action before you press your luck back on the gaming floor since tickets include $10 in promo play. Ilani Casino Resort, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield, Wash., 877-464-5264, ilaniresort.com. Multiple times Thursday-Saturday, July 20-22. $20-$74.

LAUGH: The 5th Annual Portland Sketch Comedy Festival

The latest version of the Portland Sketch Comedy Festival will take place at The Siren’s new home on North Mississippi Avenue following its move from Old Town in February. If you haven’t visited the new venue, this event is a good excuse to get out there since sketch fest founders Ted Douglass and Shelley McLendon are known for bringing top talent to town, including troupes like The Groundlings (Los Angeles), Kasper Hauser (San Francisco), and The Defiant Thomas Brothers (Chicago). You can also expect some of the best sketch performers in Portland to take the stage during the fest’s three-day run. The Siren Theater, 3913 N Mississippi Ave., sirentheater.com. 7:30 pm Thursday and 7 pm Friday-Saturday, July 20-22. $15 for a single show, $40 for Friday and Saturday evening passes, $90 for a festival pass.

WATCH: T.O.A.S.T.: Twilight One Act Summer Theater

Twilight Theater Company is producing its first one-act play festival, which will see the ambitious staging of a dozen plays with 12 different directors over the course of three days. There will be some drama, a lot of comedy and a wide range of plotlines—some are inspired by Shakespeare classics, others examine the world of standup, and several are very meta by reflecting on the experience of creating a play. Can’t decide which one to see? Spring for a festival pass and hunker down for a weekend of theater. Twilight Theater Company 7515 N Brandon Ave., twilighttheatercompany.org. 7 pm Friday and 1 pm Saturday-Sunday, July 21-23. $15 per show, $150 for a festival pass.

WATCH: Downward Facing

Fuse Theatre Ensemble’s inaugural Atelier Festival showcases emerging Portland artists and their new works, like this fully staged production written by Mishelle Apalategui. Downward Facing depicts the struggles of people who have nowhere to go while tackling relevant themes, from gentrification to chosen family to pregnancy. If it sounds a bit heavy for summer entertainment, just remember that every Barbie movie needs to be balanced out by an Oppenheimer. The BackDoor Theater, 4319 SE Hawthorne Blvd., fusetheatreensemble.com, 7:30 pm Friday-Sunday, July 21-30. Donations accepted.

GO: Biscuit’s Birthday Bash

If you listen to 94.7 FM in the morning, then you know that DJ Greg Glover has a sidekick, just like most radio hosts. However, unlike most radio hosts, his assistant can only speak in barks, but that doesn’t seem to hurt the ratings. Biscuit, Glover’s dog, is turning 12 this month, and since he’s locally famous, the pooch naturally gets a public birthday party in Bantam Tavern’s beer and cocktail garden. Fur babies are welcome as there will be pupcakes for the canines as well as a dessert that humans would find palatable. The event will double as a benefit for local nonprofit animal rescue Stumptown Strays, so donations are encouraged. Bantam Tavern, 922 NW 21st Ave., 503-274-9032, bantamtavern.com. Noon Saturday, July 22.

EAT & DRINK: Dinner in the Vines

After several years of living in a world where communal dining was prohibited, it seems the practice is now back and more popular than ever, with elaborately decorated long tables popping up in farms, orchards and fields across the state. This one takes place at Johan Vineyards in partnership with its Southern Oregon sister property Cowhorn Vineyard & Garden, two wineries dedicated to biodynamic practices. Cowhorn chef Tim Payne designed the five-course meal featuring grass-fed lamb and produce grown on the premises. Each dish will be paired with the estates’ acclaimed wines. Johan Vineyards, 4285 N Pacific Highway W, Rickreall, 503-623-8642, johanvineyards.com/upcoming-events. 6:30 pm Saturday, July 22. $150.