What to Do In Portland (July 26-Aug. 1, 2023)

GO: Danielle Centoni & Kerry Newberry at Powell’s

There’s no shortage of cookbooks highlighting the state’s agricultural bounty, but what makes Oregon Wine + Food stand out is the inclusion of stories from 40 influential wine professionals, which are featured alongside 80 recipes. Authors Danielle Centoni and Kerry Newberry will discuss their new tome, which you can order in advance, at Powell’s City of Books. Also joining the panel: Brianne Day of Day Wines, Jeanne Feldkamp of Corollary Wines, and Kelsey Glasser of Arden. Powell’s City of Books, 1005 W Burnside St., 800-878-7323, powells.com. 7 pm Wednesday, July 26. Free. $34.95 for a preordered signed edition.

WATCH: Six The Musical

While Broadway in Portland’s 2022 season began with a touching production of To Kill a Mockingbird—a play with no singing, which is highly unusual for the company—2023 will start with the powerhouse musical Six. The rollicking mashup of 16th century politics with 21st century spirit and humor turns the six wives of Henry VIII into divas celebrating feminism through song. No tickets were left at press time; however, you may get lucky if a friend falls ill and ends up letting their seats go. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., 503-248-4335, portland.broadway.com. 7:30 pm Wednesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday, 1 and 6:30 pm Sunday. Sold out.

WATCH: Movies in the Park

Oregon may have only a few proper drive-in theaters left, but fortunately there is no shortage of parks showing movies, including Imagination Station in Troutdale. While most of these events don’t get underway until after sunset (a 9 pm start time is pushing it for some families), Troutdale Recreation can hit “play” at 6:30 pm thanks to the installation of a giant LED video wall that features sharp images even under the evening sun. This Friday, take in a double feature of millennial childhood classics: First up is the timeless baseball comedy The Sandlot, followed by a Rob Reiner classic, The Princess Bride. There will also be free popcorn, food vendors and a rock climbing wall—a feature that doesn’t necessarily fit in with the traditional drive-in experience, but it should help little ones burn off energy before showtime. Imagination Station, 1900 SW Cherry Park Road, Troutdale, 503-665-5175, troutdaleoregon.gov/rec/page/movies-park. 6:30 and 8:30 pm Friday, July 28. Free.

GO: Dress Han: Night of Hanfu Fashion

Best known for its traditional tea ceremonies, you might say that Lan Su Chinese Garden is getting a bit edgy with its newest event: a fashion show. Hanfu, the centuries-old attire of the Han Chinese, has seen a resurgence in popularity among Chinese youths, who have been posting photos of themselves in flowing robes and ornate embroidery on social media. You can see some of that style up close and personal at Dress Han, which will showcase creations by renowned Chinese American designer Kerry Yu and her team, Oceana Blue. Hanfu-inspired music composed by award-winning Taiwanese American artist Dr. Yuan-Chen Li will serve as the soundtrack while models take to the garden’s runway, with its beautiful bridges and walking paths. Lan Su Chinese Garden, 239 NW Everett St., 503-224-8455, lansugarden.org. 7-9 pm Friday, July 28. $15 for children, $25 for members, $40 for general admission.

WATCH: JAW New Play Festival

Every July for the past 25 years, playwrights, directors and actors have come together at Portland Center Stage to rehearse (and sometimes rewrite) a series of new plays. The finalized productions are then shared with audiences via readings during JAW, and 2023′s batch should make you laugh, cry and think. The lineup includes Best Available by Jonathan Spector, a comedy about online dating and identity; In the Basement by Bailey Williams, a gripping drama centered on secrets and survival; and Dorcas Sowunmi’s Safe Ride, a powerful story about race and justice. In addition to that, you can expect a selection of short plays written by local teens commissioned specifically for the event, and a concert featuring Lauren “Lo” Steele, who you may remember from PCS’s recent production of tick, tick… Boom!. Portland Center Stage at the Armory, 128 NW 11th Ave., 503-445-3700, pcs.org. 6 pm Friday, 3 pm Saturday and noon Sunday, July 28-30. Free.

DRINK: Pearlfest: Pearl District Beer & Arts Festival

Filling the slot traditionally held by the Oregon Brewers Festival (the last full weekend in July) is Pearlfest, which will take place near the Brewery Blocks, where craft brewing all began in the Pacific Northwest. Sample at least 20 different beers and ciders from some of the finest producers in Oregon and Southwest Washington while raising money for the Oregon Food Bank, so drink well and do some good. In addition to booze, there will be local artists displaying their work and live music. Oregon Brewers Festival who? North Park Blocks, 235 NW Park Ave., eventcreate.com/e/pearlbrewed. Noon-8 pm Saturday, July 29. $30 for a souvenir mug and 10 tasting tokens. $5 entry without tokens. Free for kids 12 and younger.

GO: WasabiCon PDX

Formerly known as Newcon PDX and Fandom PDX, all you really need to know is that WasabiCon PDX is the ultimate pop culture extravaganza, which this year is bigger than ever. This two-day celebration of all things Asian pop culture, cosplay and gaming will feature more than 50 exhibitors as well as discussion panels, contests, live performances and more. Be sure to meet Monica Rial, the voice of Tsuyu “Froppy” Asui from the smash hit anime My Hero Academia, along with Ian Sinclair, who lent his pipes to Brook for One Piece. Hilton Portland Downtown, 921 SW 6th Ave., pdx.wasabicon.com. 10 am-11:59 pm Saturday, 10 am-6 pm Sunday, July 29-30. $45 weekend pass, $35 Saturday only, $25 Sunday only.

GO: 10th Montavilla Street Fair

The Montavilla Street Fair, the single largest one-day event in east county, is back following its return last year after a pandemic pause. This year, there will be even more vendors (140-plus vs. around 120 in 2022) as well as live music on three stages. Organizers expect some 15,000 to attend, which would match the turnout in 2019, so get there early to beat the crowds or pack your patience. Downtown Montavilla, Southeast Stark Street between 76th and 82nd avenues, metba.org/montavilla-street-fair-2023. 10 am-5 pm Sunday, July 30. Free.

LISTEN: The Common Opus

The Common Opus bills itself as many things: an interactive, groundbreaking concert; a humanistic celebration; and a COVID-19 farewell party. Whatever it is, the experience should at least be worthwhile since it features the stories of 95 diverse Oregonians who shared their personal experiences of living through the pandemic for the project. Their tales have been transformed into stunning musical compositions by the brilliant Emily Lau, an award-winning composer who is known for her innovative and genre-bending style. Dolores Winningstad Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, big-mouth.org. 6-9 pm Sunday, July 30. $27.25-$212.