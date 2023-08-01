What to Do in Portland (Aug. 2-8, 2023)

EAT & DRINK: Wolves in the Woods Dinner

If you’ve still never made it to Wolves & People’s charmingly rustic farmhouse property in Newberg, here’s an opportunity to try the brewery’s offerings in an outdoor setting closer to home. The Woodsman Tavern is hosting a dinner in collaboration with the business in its backyard, where you can pair either a Philly-style roast pork sandwich or an Italian hoagie piled high with Olympia Provisions meats with one of four Wolves & People beers: Hibiscus Sour Jawn, Crushpad Pilsner, Farmer Tan Saison and Honeycone Hazy IPA. But why limit yourself when you could try them all? The Woodsman Tavern, 4537 SE Division St., 503-342-1122, thewoodsmantavern.com. 4-8 pm Wednesday, Aug. 2. $12 for each sandwich.

LISTEN: Pickathon Music Festival

It’s that glorious time of year when music and nature come together, creating an epic festival in the woods. Pickathon takes place every August at Pendarvis Farm, a beautiful green oasis just outside Portland where you can enjoy four days of eclectic sounds from artists representing nearly every genre. The lineup tends to feature new performers as well as those who are well established but play their deep cuts, so be sure to check out the event’s Spotify playlist to listen to participants beforehand and then choose your own adventure. Don’t fret if you feel like you won’t make it to every act you want to—each artist performs twice in different venues, which range from the forest to meadows to farm buildings. Pendarvis Farm, 16581 SE Hagen Road, Happy Valley, pickathon.com. Noon Thursday, 11 am Friday-Saturday, noon Sunday, Aug. 3-6. $195-$225 single-day tickets, $220-$440 weekend passes.

WATCH: Portland Festival of Cinema, Animation & Technology

Be among the first to watch the latest and greatest in cinema from around the globe at this event, which screens 119 films, 110 of which are world or regional premieres. The Portland Festival of Cinema, Animation & Technology spans the course of four days with a schedule that includes panel discussions and parties featuring some of the most talented and creative minds in the industry. And guess who’s coming to town? The one and only Bill Plympton, the legendary animator who has been making us laugh and cry with his unique and hilarious cartoons for decades. He’ll give a special presentation on his past work, show clips from his newest feature, Slide, and then mingle with the crowd at a reception. Bonus: Attendees of that session get a Plympton sketch to take home. OMSI, 1945 SE Water Ave., 503-797-4000, omsi.edu. 5:15 pm Thursday, 6 pm Friday, noon Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, Aug. 3-6. Individual screenings $8-$10, with $2 off for OMSI members. All-access festival passes $35-$40, with $3 off for OMSI members.

GO: Vancouver Arts & Music Fest

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA presents the first-ever Vancouver Arts & Music Festival, which takes place over three days in downtown Vancouver. Enjoy incredible performances by the symphony, led by maestros Salvador Brotons and Gerard Schwarz. They’ll be joined by some of the world’s finest musicians, including violinist Anne Akiko Meyers, pianist Orli Shaham, and the innovative trio Time for Three. But that’s not all: The festival will showcase the city’s vibrant arts and culture scene, with extended gallery walks, live street art, pop-up concerts, food trucks, and much more. Esther Short Park, 605 Esther St., Vancouver, Wash., columbiaartsnetwork.org/events-1/vancouver-arts-and-music-festival. 10 am-5 pm Friday-Sunday, Aug. 4-6. Free.

EAT: 2023 Inaugural Green Bean Festival

Berries get their moment in the sun every summer. Come fall, we celebrate apples and pumpkins. But no one ever throws a party for the humble green bean—at least, not until now. Wellspent Market, in collaboration with the Culinary Breeding Network, hosts this inaugural event, which will include cooking demonstrations, a talk on the history of the green bean, and samples of a variety of beans bred by Oregon State University professor Jim Myers. You can also expect a number of unique dishes that incorporate the pods—from hot green bean sandwiches to micheladas spiked with pickled green beans to what may be the world’s first green bean soft serve ice cream. Wellspent Market, 935 NE Couch St., 503-987-0828, wellspentmarket.com. Noon-4 pm Saturday, Aug. 5. Free.

SHOP: Unique Markets Summer of Local Love Pop-Up

Take a break from Amazon. Seriously. Its market dominance and excessive waste aren’t making the world a better place. Scratch that retail therapy itch by instead attending Unique Markets’ summer pop-up, which will feature more than 60 independent designers, artists, and food and beverage vendors. Attendees will receive a free limited-edition cotton tote bag, complimentary bottles of Topo Chico (gotta stay hydrated to shop), as well as access to pinball and arcade games provided by Wedgehead and a photo booth. VIP ticketholders also get two free drinks by Straightaway Cocktails. Try getting Amazon to ship you bonus booze the next time you stock up. Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 300 N Ramsay Way, 503-235-8771, uniquemarkets.com/portland. 10 am-4 pm Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 5-6. $10.

EAT: No Kid Hungry Collab Dinner

For one night only, you can sample dishes by six talented chefs from a variety of restaurants all in one place. This dinner combines the skills of Joel Lui-Kwan (Bullard Tavern), Matt Mayer (Heavenly Creatures), Sara Hauman (Tiny Fish Co.), Zoi Antonitsas (Bullard Tavern), Amelia Kirk (Ava Gene’s and Cicoria) and Danielle Bailey (Holler Treats) for a good cause: No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger. Fifty percent of ticket sales go to the nonprofit Share Our Strength as well as all proceeds from the event’s silent auction. Bullard Tavern, 813 SW Alder St., 503-222-1670, exploretock.com. 5:30 pm Sunday, Aug. 6. $175.