What to Do in Portland (Aug. 9-15, 2023)

EAT: Dinner in the Field

Event planning company Field & Vine rearranges the farm-to-table ethos by placing the table directly at the farm. The latest dinner in its year-round series takes guests to Wilsonville’s Terra Vina Wines, which is tucked into the south side of Parrett Mountain in the Chehalem Mountain American Viticultural Area. While feasting on a seven-course, family-style meal, you can enjoy views of the Cascade Range, Mount Hood and the winery’s 16 acres of cabernet franc, chardonnay, dolcetto and pinot noir. Terra Vina Wines Vineyard, 33750 SW Ladd Hill Road, Wilsonville, 503-925-0712, alliumoregon.com. 5:30 pm Friday, Aug. 11. $135.

WATCH: Imposter/Switch #4

Who among us hasn’t fallen prey to the anxiety of self-doubt? Well, it’s time to fight back against that feeling with the fourth edition of Imposter/Switch, a playful and daring showcase where artists swap disciplines and challenge themselves to create something outside of their comfort zone. Dancers, musicians, painters, writers and others had only two weeks to prepare for this experiment in mediums, enhancing the tension and excitement for performer and viewer alike. Performance Works NorthWest, 4625 SE 67th Ave., 503-400-6691, pwnw-pdx.org. 8 pm Friday, Aug. 11. $5-$20.

GO: Elephant Garlic Festival

In Oregon, we celebrate just about anything that grows here, from hops to grapes to elephant garlic. The latter is likely among the most pungent of all the local foods that get their own festival, where you can sample the allium in everything from Parmesan cheese kettle corn to nachos to ice cream. In addition to garlic, the three-day event offers a parade, runs of varying lengths, live music, a beer and wine garden and OMSI demonstrations. This is one of those experiences you must attend before you consider yourself a true Oregonian—just be sure to bring mints. Jessie Mays Community Hall and Park, 30975 NW Hillcrest St., North Plains, 503-319-5428, funstinks.com. Noon-11 pm Friday, 10 am-11 pm Saturday, 10 am-4 pm Sunday, Aug. 11–13. Free.

GO: Music Millennium Celebrates 30 Years of the Bar-B-Q for Retail Freedom

Thirty years ago, Music Millennium owner Terry Currier made national headlines by literally grilling Garth Brooks CDs and tapes. The spectacle was a protest against record labels that began withholding advertising dollars from stores that sold used CDs—and the country star was directly targeted after he held a press conference declaring he didn’t want his new album sold in businesses that also offered secondhand music. You can celebrate the 30th anniversary of that momentous and very Old Portland-style demonstration at Currier’s latest iteration of the event, where there will be real food (not just Brooks’ CDs in hamburger buns), a full day of live performances and photos of the original barbecue. Music Millennium, 3158 E Burnside St., 503-231-8926, musicmillennium.com. 11 am-6 pm Saturday, Aug. 12. Free.

GO: World Naked Bike Ride

Make a statement at the annual World Naked Bike Ride, which highlights the vulnerability of cyclists of all types while also decrying society’s dependence on polluting modes of transportation. Don’t worry, this street takeover is both safe and legal, so please do your part and don’t drink and ride. The meeting location will be announced soon, so stay tuned and get ready to strip down and pedal up! Start location to be announced, pdxwnbr.org. 7:30 pm Saturday, Aug. 12. Free.

EAT: 6th Annual PDX Hot Sauce Expo

Portland’s ultimate spicy food throwdown returns to the OMSI Bridge Lot, where you can test your taste buds’ tolerance for pain by signing up for one of several eating competitions hosted on the aptly named “Stage of Doom.” There will be 10 challenges with frightening monikers like “Doughnuts of Death,” “Burning BBQ Pork,” and “Slaytanic Burrito”—including a Guinness Book of World Records reaper eat-off with a $1,000 grand prize, which should have contestants crying, sweating and possibly even hallucinating by the end. Or you can stick to sampling hot sauces that range from mild to downright insane like a slowly tortured guest on an episode of Hot Ones. OMSI Bridge Lot, 1945 SE Water Ave., pdxhotsauceexpo.com. 10 am-6 pm Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 12-13. $10 general admission, $35 craft beer package, $100 VIP.

WATCH: Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live Glow Party

Prepare yourself for the most electrifying and oversized product placement of the year with the return of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Glow Party to the Rose Quarter. The rigs are not only big at this show; they’re also decked out in dazzling lights, making this something akin to a rave for trucks sans all of the drugs. Though you may feel like you’re tripping once you see what’s billed as the introduction of a fire- and frost-breathing, car-eating dragon called Arcticgon. Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 300 N Ramsay Way, 503-235-8771, rosequarter.com. 12:30 and 7:30 pm Saturday, 2:30 pm Sunday, Aug. 12-13. $8-$60.

LEARN: Engine Basics With Queen of the Vans

If you’ve always wanted to know more about the workings of an internal combustion engine but felt too intimidated by the world of mechanics to do anything about it, there is a class for you. Queen of the Vans, aka Rose Brooks (Custom Vanner magazine), is teaching a class on that very subject, which is appropriate for beginners to novice gearheads. The full-day session will have participants working on a 1980s Chrysler 318 V8 engine and becoming contestants in a game show-style quiz to help reinforce the lessons. Brosseau’s Coachworks, 1135 NW Nobel Drive, Estacada, carkrush.com/collections/frontpage/products/queen-of-the-vans-engine-building-class. 9 am-7 pm Sunday, Aug. 13. $100 deposit and $100 day of class.

WATCH: Rigoletto

Now in its 20th year, the beauty of Opera in the Park is that it gives everybody the chance to see world-class singers in a laid-back outdoor setting. And given the demand for these events—more than 57,000 have attended since 2003—it’s clear people want access to an art form that’s typically seen as an affair for a wealthy, older audience. The cultural nonprofit’s latest free, open-air performance is Verdi’s masterpiece Rigoletto. Set in Renaissance Italy, the opera follows the tragic tale of a court jester as he navigates a world shaped by power and corruption. Bring a picnic and settle in for what is also the finale of Portland Parks & Recreation’s annual Washington Park Summer Festival. Washington Park Rose Garden Amphitheater, 410 SW Kingston Ave., operaintheparkportland.org. 6 pm Sunday, Aug. 13. Free.