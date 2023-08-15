What to Do in Portland (Aug. 16-22, 2023)

DRINK: Sandy Hut 100th Anniversary Celebration

In 2015, this old joint known for its superior day drinking atmosphere and the occasional argument that escalates to fisticuffs was purchased by Marcus Archambeault and Warren Boothby, the duo behind other classic Portland dive bar revivals like Vern and Holman’s. In celebration of the Sandy Hut’s rich history and bright future, they’ve gone all out for its 100th anniversary, which culminates Saturday in an epic block party with cheap beer, a mechanical bull, a 40-foot-tall purple gorilla, and a live set from Grammy Award-winning metal band High on Fire (unfortunately, the original headliner, Red Fang, couldn’t make it). If the block party doesn’t fit your schedule, or you simply just want to prolong the celebratory drinking, there is a series of concerts at the bar leading up to the grand finale. Sandy Hut, 1430 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-235-7972. Various times Wednesday-Friday, 4-10 pm Saturday block party, Aug. 16-19. $20 admission to the block party. 21+.

WATCH: Pacific Northwest Multicultural Readers Series & Film Festival

Film buffs, writers, aspiring actors and directors, and community activists will all find something of interest at this four-day event celebrating the diverse and vibrant stories of artists of color. You can expect wall-to-wall readings, screenings, master classes and panel discussions addressing the issues of the day that shape theater, television and film. Celebrities and special guests will attend, including festival co-chair, director and actor Javon Johnson (Tyler Perry’s The Oval), festival co-chair, playwright and director Bobby Yan (Stalker, K-Love), and Rose Bianco (Minx, Cobra Kai). DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 1000 NE Multnomah St., 503-235-8079, pnmcfestival.org. Registration begins at 9 pm Thursday-Saturday, 10 am Sunday brunch, Aug. 17-20. $140 for Readers Series or Film Festival, $300 all access, $750 full festival.

LEARN: Asian American Pacific Peoples Community Science Night

OMSI’s Community Science Night is the perfect way to have fun while learning something new. Watch incredible demos, participate in cool science experiments, watch cultural entertainment, and shop at a miniature village of Asian American and Pacific Islander vendor booths. On top of all of that, you’ll also have access to OMSI’s current exhibits like Orcas: Our Shared Future and Creatividad Silvestre | Wild Creativity, a hands-on display that illustrates how animals and nature work symbiotically. OMSI, 1945 SE Water Ave., 503-797-4000, omsi.edu. 6-9 pm Friday, Aug. 18. $10 adults, $8 youth and seniors.

DRINK: 2023 Brews for New Avenues

Get ready for a bidding war. Considered the largest rare beer auction in the world, Brews for New Avenues also raises money for New Avenues for Youth, which serves kids who are at risk for homelessness (since 2012, the event has funneled nearly $2 million to the organization). To further those efforts, you can make offers on hard-to-find beers donated by producers from around the globe, from Brasserie Cantillon to Moksa Brewing to Bofkont. This year’s guest brewers are 3 Fonteinen of Belgium and Portland’s own Ruse Brewing. Fans of gueuze should spring for tickets to a Friday social spotlighting the lambic, which will be served with oysters and other appetizers. Redd East Event Space, 831 SE Salmon St., newavenues.org. 3-6 pm Oyster & Gueuze Social Friday, 1-4 pm VIP and 4-8 pm general admission Saturday, Aug. 18-19. $20 general admission, $100 for the Social, $150 VIP. 21+.

GO: Multnomah Days 2023

Multnomah Village has always felt like it exists somewhere other than Portland thanks to its quaint downtown. The streets get even more charming during Multnomah Days, an open-air festival that closes down Capitol Highway for only one day, however, making the name of this event a wee bit deceptive. Returning in 2023 after a three-year pandemic hiatus is the Community Parade, which will start at 10 am. After that, you can browse through 120-plus vendor booths, listen to live music on two stages, drop your child at the Kids Zone, or fuel up with fare from one of the many food carts. Multnomah Village, Capitol Highway between the bridge/Garden Home Road and Southwest 31st Avenue, multnomahvillage.org/multnomahdays. 9 am-6 pm Saturday, Aug. 19. Free.

EAT: Garlic Festival

If you didn’t get enough of the pungent bulbs at last weekend’s Elephant Garlic Festival in North Plains, then as luck would have it, another small Oregon town happens to be hosting an allium party. Head to Clatskanie for thousands of heads of garlic representing all 11 horticultural varieties (who knew?) as well as dozens of unique strains. We don’t know whether there will be garlic ice cream like they had in North Plains, but garlic cocktails are advertised. Copes Park, 11 Lillich St., Clatskanie, clatskaniefarmersmarket.com. 10 am-4pm Saturday, Aug. 19. Free.

DRINK: Gigantic Brewing Kölsch Party

Consider this Oktoberfest Lite. Gigantic’s Kölsch Party offers beer enthusiasts a special opportunity to indulge in a variety of exceptional titular beers (rather than märzens) crafted by the Portland brewery and its esteemed industry friends. The Bavarian vibes will really kick in when Festival Brass starts playing German tunes and the Kölschtastic Beer Sausages by Otto’s hit the grill. If you’re feeling really daring, hit up Inkbus for a custom Gigantic tattoo in the afternoon (preferably not after too many beers). Gigantic Brewing, 5224 SE 26th Ave., giganticbrewing.com. Noon-9 pm Saturday, Aug. 19. $4 for a Kölsch party glass. 21+.

GO: O-Bon, The Spirit Festival

Not unlike Dia de los Muertos, O-Bon in Japan is believed to be the time of year when the spirits of ancestors are reunited with their families. Portland Japanese Garden is hosting its version of the Buddhist festival honoring the souls of the departed, which are said to be guided back to the spirit world after their visit by candles and lanterns. Because of that tradition, this is one of the few times of the year when you can see the stone lanterns illuminated in the garden, which will also feature chanting of the Lotus Sūtra by reverend Zuigaku Kodachi and floating lanterns. Portland Japanese Garden, 611 SW Kingston Ave., 503-223-1321, japanesegarden.org. 7-9 pm Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 19-20. Members only. Sold out. Visit the website to join the waitlist.