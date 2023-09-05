What to Do in Portland (September 6-12, 2023)

WATCH: Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

In the mood for a musical that will leave you feeling empowered, inspired and energized? Look no further than Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, which makes its local premiere. Broadway in Portland’s second show of the 2023-24 season tells the story of one of the most iconic and influential musical artists of our time. Turner overcame adversity to become the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, selling more than 200 million records and winning 12 Grammys during her career. Consider this series of performances (which are already selling quickly) a fitting tribute to the late artist, who died earlier this year at the age of 83. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., 503-417-0573, portland.broadway.com. 7:30 pm Wednesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday, 1 and 6:30 pm Sunday, Sept. 6-10. $30-$144.75.

WATCH: Opening Follies: Clown Dance Ritual

The 2023 CoHo Clown Festival is a celebration of all things jesterlike as well as a tribute to the late Philip Cuomo, CoHo Productions’ beloved artistic director who died of lymphoma in 2021. The delightfully absurd acting troupe known as the CoHo Clown CoHort was spearheaded by Cuomo, and that project has spun off into a four-week event packed with performances by local and international artists. Kick things off with the Clown Dance Ritual, hosted by the hilarious Morgan Clark-Gaynor, who will help you unleash your inner jokester—and no skills or previous experience are needed to participate. Just choose a costume from CoHo’s amazing array of outfits, put it on and get to moving. CoHo Theater, 2257 NW Raleigh St., 503-220-2646, cohoproductions.org. 7:30 pm Thursday, Sept. 7. Free.

WATCH: Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet

Portland Opera is celebrating the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s First Folio with a special program that combines his words and Charles Gounod’s 19th century musical score to Romeo and Juliet. From the courtship to the feuding, you’ll get to see all of the most famous scenes from this timeless tragedy in a tidy 1 hour and 15 minutes. The production is part of a larger project underway at Portland State University that honor’s the Bard’s legacy. Walters Cultural Arts Center, 527 E Main St., Hillsboro, 503-241-1802, portlandopera.org. 7 pm Thursday, Sept. 7. Free.

GO: 1st Annual Realms Unknown Festival

LARPers, unite! For three days only, a regular old golf course in Woodland, Wash., will be turned into Realms Unknown, a multigenre, all-ages fantasy festival centered on a large-scale interactive gaming quest. The backstory: something about human conflict weakening imagination (not very imaginative on their part, we might add), which has caused a portal to form that connects the mortal world and the arenas of magic and history. If you’re into solving puzzles and completing challenges (as well as Vikings, mermaids, unicorns, pirates and knights), you should have a good time. Thankfully, three taverns at the festival welcome visitors who need to navigate Realms Unknown with a good buzz. Lewis River Golf Course, 3209 Old Lewis River Road, Woodland, Wash., therealmsunknown.com. 2-10 pm Friday, 10 am-midnight Saturday, 10 am-6 pm Sunday, Sept. 8-10. $15-$80.

GO: Portland Dog Boneanza

Are you ready for the most paw-some event of the year? (Sorry, we couldn’t help ourselves!) The Portland Dog Boneanza promises to be a fun-filled day for you and your furry friend, or at least provide a new activity for the both of you if the dog park is getting a bit old. The event starts off with a Doga session in Alberta Park, followed by a party at The Filling Station Pet Supplies, where you can expect a raffle, free pet portraits and—the highlight of the Boneanza—a dog-owner look-alike contest. The winner of that receives a custom, 10-by-10-inch painting of their pooch, so make sure both you and your dog have put extra time into your grooming routine. Alberta Park, 1905 NE Killingsworth St., near the basketball courts. The Filling Station Pet Supplies, 2001 NE Alberta St., 503-347-8551, yogabugrealestate.com/portland-dog-boneanza. Doga at the park 9:30-10:30 am and Boneanza Party 11 am-1pm Saturday, Sept. 9. Doga $10; entry to the Boneanza Party is free.

GO: The Joy Project: Re-Envisioning Portland With Love

This free arts festival and mutual aid fair showcases 100 ceramic sculptures of houses created by artist Thomas Orr that were then painted by 100 people experiencing homelessness in order to express what the concept of “home” means to them. The finished pieces now go up for auction, with proceeds funneled to organizations that partner with event host Gather: Make: Shelter, a nonprofit that helps connect people in need to arts mentorships. In addition to the display of painted dwellings, there will be an artists mercantile, a poetry reading, live music as well as food and beverages. Pioneer Courthouse Square, 701 SW 6th Ave., gathermakeshelter.org. 11 am-4 pm Saturday, Sept. 9. Free.

GO: 6th Annual Brazilian Festival in PDX!

Last year, Brazil marked the bicentennial of its independence from more than three centuries of Portuguese rule. While celebrations may not be as big in 2023, you can take part in a local event honoring the occasion. The Brazilian Festival will feature plenty of traditional foods, vendor booths, live performances and more, all of which should help immerse you in Brazil’s rich history. It’s also free and family-friendly. Portland Mercado, 7238 SE Foster Road, allevents.in/portland/6th-annual-brazilian-festival-in-pdx. Noon-5 pm Sunday, Sept. 10.

EAT: Heritage Fire Willamette Valley

The Bite is long gone. Feast is a more recent loss. However, a growing number of food festivals look to fill the void left by those two behemoths, including Heritage Fire, a nationwide tour that—as you probably guessed—focuses on cuisine cooked over an open flame. Interestingly, the Oregon stop bypasses Portland and instead will set up alfresco kitchens in McMinnville—as great an excuse as any to make the day trip to Willamette Valley wine country. You’ll still see plenty of Rose City chefs grilling heritage-breed proteins (livestock raised according to pre-industrial era practices) as well as heirloom produce. After you’ve sampled a bit of everything, vote for the Best Bite of the Day, because eating barbecue and naming a grill master is also a civic duty. Yamhill County Fair & Rodeo, 2070 NE Lafayette Ave., McMinnville, heritagefiretour.com/willamette. 4 pm VIP, 4:45 pm general admission Sunday, Sept. 10. $125 general admission, $175 VIP. 21+.

WATCH: Nosferatu: Classic Horror Movie With Live Soundtrack by Invincible Czars

Travel back in cinematic time at this screening of the 1922 classic silent film Nosferatu, which will feature a live score performed by Invincible Czars. The combination of the vampire masterpiece’s eerie aesthetics and the music by this experimental rock group, which blends traditional acoustic and modern electronic instrumentation, should deliver a chilling experience that will have you feeling all of the Halloween feels. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, albertarosetheatre.com. 8 pm Tuesday, Sept. 12. $22 in advance, $27 at the door.