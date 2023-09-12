What to Do in Portland (Sept. 13-19, 2023)

LISTEN: Central Oregon Acoustic Music Gathering

This good old-fashioned hootenanny is worth the drive out to Prineville. The Central Oregon Acoustic Music Gathering, hosted by the Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers, features plenty of acoustic jams sessions, stage shows, dancing and workshops for kids and adults. Show off your fingerpickin’ skills or simply enjoy performances by the experts—we don’t have confirmation that Portland’s Luke Price will be there (in June, he was named America’s best oldtime fiddle player), but keep an eye out in case he decides to show up. Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 S Main St., Prineville, 541-923-6946, centraloregonfiddlers.com. 9 am-9 pm Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 14-16. Free admission, $30 per night for camping space.

DRINK: Mount Angel Oktoberfest

This event is about as close as you can get to Munich without leaving the state, and now even easier for Portlanders to reach thanks to a new shuttle service, which will pick up and drop off attendees from Zidell Yards on Friday and Saturday. Five beer and wine gartens await, and you don’t have to worry about getting behind the wheel or paying a sky-high ride-hailing fee. Mount Angel Oktoberfest, 5 N Garfield St., Mount Angel, oktoberfest.org. Hours vary Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 14-17. $15 round-trip shuttle service.

EAT: SnackFest

After reemerging from the pandemic last year, this food-focused festival is expanding. In addition to the traditional vendors and food trucks sprawled across the same space that hosts the Portland Night Market, SnackFest now also features a half-dozen ticketed events. Pop-ups include everything from a seven-course meal by celebrated Los Angeles chef Nan Yimcharoen to Doug Adams’ Tackshack Country Steakhouse to a wine and caviar cinema lounge. The full festival starts Friday, but you can kick things off the night before with a dinner party hosted by Tournant. 100 SE Alder St., letsnack.com. 6-10 pm Thursday (ticketed event), 5-10 pm Friday, 2-10 pm Saturday, 10 am-4 pm Sunday, Sept. 14-17. $175 Thursday, Free Friday-Sunday. Other ticketed events Friday-Sunday $10-$155.

LISTEN: Frances Changed My Life Block Party!

Portugal. The Man has been on tour this summer promoting their new album, Chris Black Changed My Life. This pop-up concert, however, is a special fundraiser to help pay for treatment for singer John Gourley’s daughter, who was diagnosed with an extremely rare genetic condition called DHDDS. In addition to performances by the band and other musical acts, there will be food vendors, activities for kids, and art displays. Revant Optics, 224 SE 2nd Ave., 503-741-2728, revantoptics.com. 10 am-7:30 pm Saturday, Sept. 16. Tickets at the door; price to be announced.

EAT: 3rd Annual Tomato Festival at Wellspent Market

If you didn’t get enough heirloom tomato suggestions from our Aug. 30 cover package, Wellspent Market has even more flavorful orbs for you to sample at its third annual festival dedicated to the fruit. There will be some science-y stuff, like a talk hosted by Oregon State University tomato breeder Jim Myers, as well as plenty of tasty stuff, such as cooking demonstrations by chef and author Martha Holmberg and Wellspent owner (and WW contributor) Jim Dixon. The best part should be sampling the different varieties from local farmers and breeders and then voting for your favorite in the Tomato Tasting Contest. Wellspent Market, 935 NE Couch St., 503-987-0828, wellspentmarket.com. 11 am-3 pm Saturday, Sept. 16. Free admission.

DRINK: Fresh Hop American Summer, Vol. 2

Level’s backyard party, held in celebration of all things fresh hop, is, well, leveling up this year thanks to the addition of 10 breweries also pouring their beer at the brand’s Northeast Portland flagship. In addition to what amounts to a miniature beer fest, you can expect lawn games, demonstrations by a local glassblower, music by DJ J-Rad and Accidental Folk, as well as food for purchase from Flying Barracuda BBQ. Level Beer | Level 1, 5211 NE 148th Ave., 503-714-1222, levelbeer.com. Noon-5 pm Saturday, Sept. 16. $25-$55.

GO: Nuestra Arte

JUNTOSpdx celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with a new, three-weekend event called Nuestra Herencia that will employ the mediums of storytelling, music, food and art. The opening ceremony, Nuestra Arte, focuses heavily on the latter, with works on display by Paulina Levaggi, Belen Puente, Jesus Torralba, Daniel Griego and more. T.E.A.M Center, 115 SE 9th Ave., juntospdx.net. 3-7 pm Saturday, Sept. 16. Free.

DRINK & WATCH: Gigantic Brewing + Anarcho Pro Wrestling Presents Harvest Havoc

Gigantic Brewing’s Barrel Room is getting transformed into a gladiatorial battleground, only one with much better beer and cleaner restrooms. Secure your seat to Harvest Havoc, presented in partnership with Anarcho Pro Wrestling, which will feature four matches inside a full-sized ring. In between bouts, four different bands take the stage for live performances. All you have to do is kick back and enjoy the mayhem with a beer in hand (your ticket includes your first pint). Gigantic Brewing, 5224 SE 26th Ave., 503-208-3416, giganticbrewing.com. 5-9 pm Saturday, Sept. 16. $15. 21+.

EAT: House of the Soul of a Lion Wine Dinner

The Willamette Valley has become known for its red Jory soil, in which so many vineyards are planted. Similarly, California’s Daou Mountain is often referred to as “a jewel of ecological elements” thanks to its calcareous clay, which is ideal for growing Bordeaux and cabernet sauvignon grapes. You might not be able to make the trip to Paso Robles, Calif., to taste the resulting wine, but Bethany’s Table is bringing those bottles to you by partnering with Daou Family Estates for this dinner. A winery representative will be on hand to guide attendees through their pours, which will be paired with six courses, including everything from a poached lobster and butter lettuce salad to osso bucco with charred farmers market vegetables. Bethany’s Table, 15325 NW Central Drive, Suite J-1, 503-614-0267, bethanystable.com/daou-wine-dinner. 6-9:30 pm Saturday, Sept. 16. $170 plus 18% gratuity.