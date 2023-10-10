What to Do in Portland (Oct. 11-17, 2023)

LISTEN: Consider This With Casey Parks

Oregon Humanities, the nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, presents the first conversation in its 2023–24 Consider This series featuring Casey Parks, former Oregonian reporter and current contributor to The Washington Post. The journalist and author of the 2022 book Diary of a Misfit will explore gender and sexuality by discussing national issues, including the wave of new state laws targeting LGBTQ+ rights, and her own experience with coming out in her rural Louisiana hometown in 2002. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, albertarosetheatre.com. 7 pm Wednesday, Oct. 11. $15 general admission, $30 conversation starter.

WATCH: Portland Film Festival

Take a break from the disappointing big-budget, CGI-driven Hollywood flicks and opt for a wide selection of stories told through an independent lens. Founded in 2012 and dubbed “one of the coolest film festivals in the world” by industry magazine MovieMaker, this year’s Portland Film Festival features more than 80 screenings, which you can also access for free at home if you’re a Comcast subscriber. The director of programming, who worked his way through more than 4,000 submissions, says two not-to-miss movies that made the cut are American Dreamer, a dark comedy starring Peter Dinklage as a frustrated college professor who forms an unlikely bond with an ailing widow played by Shirley MacLaine, and Lynden, a documentary about the titular Washington town and its residents as they clashed over COVID policies, the Black Lives Matter movement, and national politics. Various locations. Festival Hub at 1105 NW 11th Ave. and McMenamins Kennedy School, 5736 NE 33rd Ave., portlandfilm.org. Various times Thursday-Monday, Oct. 12-16. Free-$199.

WATCH: Las Adelitas

Milagro Theatre’s 28th annual Día de los Muertos production focuses on the brave women who challenged gender norms by fighting alongside men during the Mexican Revolution. While that might sound like a somber topic, the adelitas (who were also referred to as soldaderas) are here reimagined as spirits who take a busy movie producer on a journey through the past, present and future, Dickens style. Before or after the play, be sure to visit the altar Milagro has set up for the event, which pays tribute to some of the women who sacrificed their lives during the war. Milagro Theatre, 525 SE Stark St., 503-236-7253, milagro.org. Preview at 7:30 pm Thursday, Oct. 12. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, Oct. 13-Nov. 5. $20-$30.

WATCH: /SLASH/

The Reformers—a local experimental arts collective that in past years has celebrated Halloween by turning everything from a garage to a van into a haunted hell—return this season with /SLASH/, an homage to gruesome ‘80s cult horror films. Since the theme this time around is scary movies, it’s only appropriate that the immersive experience takes place inside Movie Madness. The whole thing culminates with a screening of the group’s first slasher short. Admission to each show is capped at 25 people, so be sure to secure your tickets now. Hollywood Movie Madness, 4320 SE Belmont St., thereformerspdx.com/contact. 7, 7:45, 8:30 and 9:15 pm Friday-Saturday, Oct. 13-14 and 20-21. $25. 15+.

SEE: Sitka Art Invitational 2023

The Sitka Center for Art and Ecology, a happy little artists commune nestled in the forest adjacent to Cascade Head just north of Lincoln City, is a two-plus-hour drive for most Portlanders. But this weekend, the organization brings the art to you. Now in its 29th year, the Sitka Art Invitational is one of the Pacific Northwest’s largest and longest-running juried showcases, which will feature works by more than 100 artists in a variety of mediums. All of the pieces were inspired by nature, so if you find that paintings of the Pacific Ocean or herds of elk are particularly soothing, then this event is for you. Oregon Contemporary, 8371 N Interstate Ave., 541-994-5485, sitkacenter.org. 11 am-5 pm Friday-Sunday, Oct. 13-15. Free. Suggested donation $7-$10.

LISTEN: Shout for Joy!

The Portland Baroque Orchestra is celebrating its 40th year as well as new artistic director Julian Perkins, who is bringing the hype by promising a lineup of “life-enhancing concerts” this season. After the last few challenging years, sure, we’ll take a spiritual boost in the form of Vivaldi and Caravaggio. Things get started with this performance, which includes music by both Handel and Bach. Our only request? More harpsichord!!! Kaul Auditorium at Reed College, 3203 SE Woodstock Blvd., 503-222-6000, pbo.org. 7:30 pm Saturday and 3 pm Sunday, Oct. 14-15. $36-$71.

GO: Haunted Taft: Ghosts and Legends of the Oregon Coast

Take the stroll, if you dare, and hear stories that should frighten and delight during a walking tour of Lincoln City’s Taft district. While probably best known by tourists as the very south end of town where Mo’s overlooks Siletz Bay, this area is teeming with history—some of which apparently doesn’t want to remain in the past. You’ll learn about everything from a ghost schooner to Bigfoot sightings to the spirits of bootleggers still haunting area bars, and more. The approximately 1-mile tour lasts 90 minutes and is conducted rain or (moon)shine, life or death. Tours depart from the Sapphire Center, 4844 SE Highway 101, Lincoln City, hauntedtaft.com. 7 pm Saturday, Oct. 14, 21 and 28. $25, $50 VIP. 8+.

WATCH: Waymakers

Portland has long embraced its women’s sports teams—from the Thorns on the pitch to the Fire on the basketball court. However, the Oregon Ravens—a full-contact women’s football team—hasn’t gotten quite as much attention as those other franchises. Which is why you should go watch Waymakers, a new documentary about the 50-plus players on the roster, which includes moms, a doctor, a dancer, a clothing designer and a law enforcement officer. The film explores their compelling stories as well as how they’re paving the way for young girls interested in athletics. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., 971-808-5094, waymakersthemovie.com. 8 pm Monday, Oct. 16. Free.