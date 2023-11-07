What to Do in Portland (November 8-14, 2023)

WATCH: Les Misérables

Billed as “the world’s most popular musical,” Les Miserables has been seen by more than 130 million people around the globe in 53 countries and translated into 22 languages. The show is so beloved, it’s nearly impossible to picture the theatrical landscape without “One Day More,” “Master of the House” or “I Dreamed a Dream.” Though nearly 40 years old, Les Mis and its themes of oppression and liberation may resonate even more strongly with audiences now than they did when it premiered—which is why even if you’ve seen it a dozen times, you’ll still tear up when Fantine sings her death ballad. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., 503-248-4335, portland.broadway.com. 7:30 pm Wednesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday, 1 and 6:30 pm Sunday, Nov. 8-12. No tickets currently available. Check website for openings.

WATCH: awe/struck.

This is the second of three plays by christopher oscar peña that Profile Theatre is producing during its 2023-24 season titled “The American Generation.” This time, the writer best known for his work on HBO’s Insecure and Jane the Virgin on The CW, explores the struggles of navigating a new country and how those stresses are compounded when relocation is prompted by violence. Profile is also using this production to debut AI technology—don’t worry, the actors aren’t robots (yet). Computer science will map video onto the set, which should make for compelling scenery. Imago Theatre, 17 SE 8th Ave., Portland, 503-242-0080, profiletheatre.org. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, 2 and 7 pm Sunday, Nov. 9-19. $20 for previews Nov. 9-10, $45 all other performances.

LAUGH: Wonderland

Multihyphenate artist Jason Rouse is headed back to The Siren Theater for his fourth installment of Wonderland, a sketch comedy show that will feature six up-and-coming teenage performers (he assures audiences that these kids can hold their own onstage with the vets). This genre of vignettes is always a grab bag of topics, but a few that are teased by the production include “mediocre men, nepo babies, discouraged magicians, punchable faces and amateur ASMR.” The Siren Theater, 3913 N Mississippi Ave., sirentheater.com. 7:30 pm Friday-Saturday, Nov. 10-11 and 17-18. $20.

EAT: Portland Cheese and Meat Festival

Even though Oregon is blessed with an abundance of meat and cheese festivals, you can never have too many celebrations of dairy and protein (unless you’re lactose intolerant or vegan), which is why we welcome the return of this event that debuted last year at Leftbank Annex. At the entrance, you’ll be welcomed with a Drambuie coffee cocktail and a miniature wooden charcuterie board, which sure comes in handy when you’re trying to wolf down as many samples of brie, cheddar and Manchego as possible during your two-hour tasting session (it even has a wine glass holder). In addition to the marquee foods, expect samples of everything from smoked seafood to hot sauce to Henry Higgins boiled bagel bites. Every type of alcohol seems to be represented except, oddly enough, beer. For those in need, just wander across the street to Upright for a pint after the fest. Leftbank Annex, 101 N Weidler St., 503-937-1069, cheeseandmeatfestival.com. Noon and 4 pm tasting sessions Saturday, Nov. 11. $75 general admission, $129 VIP early access.

DRINK: Gresham Beer Fest

Sure, everyone knows about Portland’s beer scene, but Gresham also has suds producers, and one of them thought it was about damn time those folks in east county got some recognition. Thus, the creation of this festival. MadCow Brewing has rounded up more than a dozen breweries for the inaugural event, including Captured by Porches, Freebridge, Gateway and Krauski’s. None of those brands sound familiar? Consider this a convenient way to bar hop your way through the eastern suburban beer landscape. Gresham Town Fair, 590 NW Eastman Parkway, 833-800-4343, greshambeerfest.com. Noon-8 pm Saturday, Nov. 11. $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Tickets include a souvenir cup and 10 tasting tickets. 21+.

LISTEN: Portland Youth Philharmonic Centennial Season Opener

Portland Youth Philharmonic—the first orchestra made up of young people in the country to turn 100—will open its milestone season with three dynamic works. The program includes Anna Clyne’s “This Midnight Hour,” described by PYP’s musical director as “darker and spookier” than your typical orchestral performance; Antonín Dvořák’s Seventh Symphony; and Camille Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 2, featuring 17-year-old pianist and 2023 Portland Piano International Concerto Competition winner Nolan Tu. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-223-5939, portlandyouthphil.org. 7:30 pm Saturday, Nov. 11. $8-$63 in person, $13 livestream.

LISTEN: I Was an American Spy

The latest lecture in the Reser’s Presentations That Inspire series focuses on Claire Phillips, a Portland actress and singer during the first half of the 20th century who didn’t gain fame in her profession, but managed to achieve acclaim in another role: international spy. Author Sig Unander will tell Phillips’ remarkable life story—she not only helped smuggle medicine and food to prisoners of war during the Japanese occupation of the Philippines, she ended up one herself. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 SW Crescent St., Beaverton, 971-501-7722, thereser.org. 3 pm Sunday, Nov. 12. $10.

EAT: Celebration of Local Food Systems Fundraiser Dinner

Rangoon Bistro is opening its dining room this coming Tuesday—the one day of the week it’s normally closed—to host this fundraiser for a collection of local nonprofits: Grow Portland, Growing Gardens, Sauvie Island Center and Zenger Farm. If you’re a fan of any of those organizations, or simply love gloriously large rice noodle dumplings and pork belly, make dinner plans to eat at the Southeast Portland restaurant between 5:30 and 8 pm on Nov. 14. Proceeds from food and drink sold during that period will be donated. Rangoon Bistro, 2311 SE 50th Ave., 503-953-5385, rangoonbistropdx.com. 5:30-8 pm Tuesday, Nov. 14.