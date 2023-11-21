What to Do in Portland (Nov. 22-28, 2023)

GO: Wicked Wednesday 26th Anniversary Party!

Hip-hop turns 50 this year—a milestone that has been celebrated with live concerts, special playlists and films. Wicked Wednesday still has a ways to go before it hits the half-century mark, but its 26th anniversary is still worth noting. Billed as Portland’s longest-running hip-hop event, the weekly occurrence has notably become a sanctuary for all things rap in a city that isn’t necessarily best known for that genre of music. At the anniversary, you can expect a lineup of longtime vinyl spinners, including DJ Mafia, DJ Wicked, Von D and Good Fortune. And since it all unfolds on Thanksgiving Eve, one of the biggest party nights of the year, you can keep things going late and then nurse your hangover with turkey and stuffing the next day. Spare Room Restaurant & Lounge, 4830 NE 42nd Ave., 503-287-5800, spareroomrestaurantandlounge.com. 9 pm Wednesday, Nov. 22. $10 cash only. 21+.

WATCH: Home for the Holidays

Ever since John Candy and Steve Martin wound up as unexpected travel buddies trying to get home for Thanksgiving in Planes, Trains and Automobiles, audiences have been drawn to stories about people who end up stranded while rushing home to celebrate the holidays. It’s a formula that Broadway Rose’s latest production adheres to, but there’s nothing wrong with that because it works: A blizzard forces Chicago-bound bus passengers to spend Christmas Eve in a deserted depot. The group bands together to make the best of a bad situation, which includes the singing of classic and modern holiday songs. Broadway Rose New Stage, 12850 SW Grant Ave., Tigard, 503-620-5262, broadwayrose.org. 7:30 pm Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, Nov. 24-Dec. 23. Preview 7:30 pm Wednesday, Nov. 22. $20-$52.

EAT: Portland Spirit Thanksgiving Day Cruises

Portland has plenty of places for you to eat on Thanksgiving if you’re looking to avoid cooking and—even worse—the cleanup. But there’s only one option in town for those who don’t want to eat their bird while landlocked. The Portland Spirit, whose hardworking staff serves meals to customers on pretty much every major holiday and wears over-the-top costumes for squealing children during the Cinnamon Bear cruises, will lap the Columbia River twice on Turkey Day, serving a sizable spread that includes two carving stations (turkey and New York strip), mashed potatoes, creamy Brussels sprouts with bacon, and rosemary stuffing. Just be sure you’re not one who gets motion sickness before you book. Salmon Springs Dock, 1010 SW Naito Parkway, 503-224-3900, portlandspirit.com/contact. 11 am and 4 pm boardings Thursday, Nov. 23. $90 per adult, $45 for children 12 and under.

GO: 39th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

If there’s one event that can restore downtown Portland’s sense of community—at least temporarily—it’s the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. A 75-foot Douglas fir donated by Stimson Lumber will be lit with 9,500 colorful LED bulbs in the city’s Living Room the day after Thanksgiving. But before that happens, expect at least 50 minutes of caroling with Pink Martini’s Thomas Lauderdale and several thousand strangers. Let’s just say all of that is much more entertaining when accompanied by a flask of warming liquor as you wait for the grand finale: Santa himself flipping the switch to turn on all those lights. Pioneer Courthouse Square, 701 SW 6th Ave., 503-223-1613, thesquarepdx.org. 5:30-6:30 pm Friday, Nov. 24. Free.

WATCH: Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really

Playwright Kate Hamill’s revisionist adaptation of Bram Stoker’s late 19th century vampire novel not only includes sexual violence and suicide, but it also rewrites traditionally male characters—like the vampire-hunting Dr. Van Helsing and the Dracula-adjacent Renfield—as women. That modification brings a post-#MeToo urgency to the original narrative (the first performance of the play was in 2020). The revenge fantasy promises to be a fierce and feminist tale—a perfect theatrical escape for anyone who gets tired of the treacly Christmas shows that dominate stages this time of year. Portland Center Stage at The Armory, 128 NW 11th Ave., 503-445-3700, pcs.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday-Sunday. 2 pm select Thursdays, Nov. 25-Dec. 24. Previews 7:30 pm Nov. 25-30. $25-$98.

WATCH: Giselle

This classical ballet’s story of a peasant girl who falls in love with a nobleman disguised as a commoner is beaten in terms of wow factor by one of the principal dancer’s actual lives. Alex Stoianov, the male lead, and his wife, who is also a celebrated dancer, both had to uproot their lives after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, their home country. The two managed to evacuate their children and relocate to Seattle. Stoianov has since founded five ballet companies to ensure others who also left the country have work. Even if you’re not a huge fan of tutus and pirouettes, that’s an effort pretty much anyone could get behind, and we’re down to buy a ticket to support him. Newmark Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 7 pm Friday-Saturday, Nov. 24-25. $29-$113.

LISTEN: The Storm Large Holiday Ordeal

Singer Storm Large will love you, leave you, delight you and abuse you with wicked charm and stunning vocals. That’s why Portland just can’t get enough of this longtime performer, who downtown clubgoers may remember as the lead singer of Storm and the Balls in the very early aughts, though more recently she’s softened her punk edge by performing with the Oregon Symphony, Pink Martini and the Pasadena Pops. This holiday show routinely sells out, so don’t wait to snag your seat. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave., 503-234-9694, aladdin-theater.com. 8 pm Friday-Saturday, Nov. 24-25. $56-$76.

LISTEN: Legendary Worlds of John Williams With the Oregon Symphony

Immerse yourself in some of modern-day cinema’s biggest musical hits at this tribute to composer and living legend John Williams. From Star Wars’ “Imperial March” to the swashbuckling “Indiana Jones Theme Song” to the anticipatory horror of Jaws’ main title, you can replay those classic films in your head simply by listening to music—a testament to Williams’ talent. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-228-1353, orsymphony.org. 7:30 pm Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, Nov. 25-26. $25-$104.

DRINK: Black Saturday Dark Beer Fest

Unlike Black Friday, Black Saturday has nothing to do with shopping—not unless you’re looking to pick up some bottles at Uptown after drinking your way through as many dark beers as possible at this festival. The bar’s managing partner Josh Johnson works to secure as many rare beers for the event as possible—this year, Cantillon will be served for the first time and some Little Beast beers that were previously only available to Guardians of the Funk Society members should also be in high demand. In all, expect 25 beers on tap—most over 10% ABV, so prepare accordingly. Uptown Beer Co., 6620 SW Scholls Ferry Road, 503-336-4783, uptownbeer.co. 6-9 pm Saturday, Nov. 25. $30 for a commemorative pint glass, five tastings and a sticker. 21+.