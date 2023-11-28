What to Do in Portland (Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2023)

WATCH: Fourth Annual Fungi Film Fest

In Portland, there really is a film festival for every subject. Fungus happens to be the focus of this one, which features 20 works that highlight the wonderfully weird world of mushrooms, molds and yeast. The films range in length from two to 14 minutes and represent a variety of genres (documentary, narrative, experimental, animated). Topics range from the use of psychoactive mushrooms in Native American healing practices to the symbiotic relationship between trees and fungi to a stop-motion short about “humanized rats” that take shrooms. Since the only requirement for inclusion in the fest is that fungus is featured in some form or fashion, the screening is sure to be as strange as the microorganisms themselves. Cinema 21, 616 NW 21st Ave., 503-223-4515, cinema21.com/movie/2023-fungi-film-fest. 7 pm Thursday and 3 pm Sunday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 3. $15 on Thursday, $13 on Sunday.

SEE: Providence Festival of Trees

If you’re the type of person who puts up a Christmas tree the day after Halloween (yes, we’re judging you), this event is for you. The Providence Festival of Trees, now in its 40th year, features dozens of elaborately decorated firs. New in 2023 is the Festival for All Public Show on Dec. 1, which includes a scavenger hunt where kids can earn elf ears, a Teddy Bear Hospital intended to reduce the scare factor of a medical setting, and photos with Santa. Proceeds go to Providence Children’s Health and the care it provides to more than 20,000 children with special needs annually. Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 503-203-0788, foundation.providence.org/oregon/portland/events/festival-of-trees. 9 am-1 pm Friday, Dec. 1. $10.

LAUGH: The Siren Theater’s Best Christmas Ever!

Consider this show an ugly Christmas sweater come to life in the best way possible. The Siren Theater’s holiday grab bag this year pays tribute to television’s golden age of variety programs like The Dean Martin Show, The Sonny & Cher Show and Donny & Marie. Expect everything from sketches to singing to prizes—a celebration of pure holiday cheer that’s definitely more Uncle Eddie than Todd and Margo when it comes to embracing the Christmas spirit. The Siren Theater, 3913 N Mississippi Ave., sirentheater.com. 8 pm Friday-Saturday, Dec. 1, 8-9 and 16. $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

WATCH: It’s a Wonderful Life

Revisit this iconic holiday tale that taught us that the wealthiest man in town is also always going to be the meanest, people really can band together to make a difference, and that ringing bells have a secret meaning. The musical adaptation of Frank Capra’s classic film, with book and lyrics by Janet Mouser and music and lyrics by Michael Allen Harrison, Alan Berg, and Julianne R. Johnson-Weiss, is sure to tug on the heartstrings—George Bailey is, after all, the everyman hero we need during this time of year to remind us what really matters. Dolores Winningstad Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway, 800-915-4698, stumptownstages.org. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday and 2 pm Sunday, Dec. 1–23. $31.75-$60.75.

DRINK: Portland Holiday Brew Fest

The Holiday Ale Festival was canceled for a fourth straight year, but beer lovers can still drink under the boughs of the giant Christmas tree in Pioneer Courthouse Square. Northwest independent event promoter True West, which last year introduced a summer concert series to Portland’s Living Room and an Oktoberfest in late September, is hosting this new event with a very similar name. Of course, we can’t yet fully speak to its quality—it’s hard to beat the venue, but a glimpse at the online tap list reveals that these beers don’t appear to be one-offs made specifically for the occurrence (unlike HAF). And, in a bizarre move, organizers are asking people to bring their own glassware—sure, it sounds environmentally friendly, but also seems to indicate they didn’t want to spring for commemorative mugs. Pioneer Courthouse Square, 701 SW 6th Ave., pdxholidaybrewfest.com. 11 am-9 pm Saturday and 10 am-5 pm Sunday, Dec. 2-3. $30 for four drink tickets in advance, $35 day of event; $10 entry only in advance, $15 day of event.

WATCH: Taiko and Light

Experience music in a whole new way via this inventive concert, which features new Japanese taiko drum compositions with accompanying American Sign Language translations and analog haptics—instruments that create vibrations for the deaf and hard of hearing. Following each performance is a panel discussion about the process of putting together the production with director Myles de Bastion and members of performance group enTaiko. The Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts, 1000 SW Broadway, T-100, 503-222-2190, nwcts.org/the-judy. 1 and 4 pm Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, Dec. 2-3. $24 for adults, $17 for children.

DRINK: Meet Krampus at Gigantic

Once you’re old enough to be over the tradition of sitting on an old man’s lap to beg for toys, it’s much more fun to hang with those on the Naughty side of the list like Krampus. Santa’s evil horned counterpart will be out and about ruining the holiday for plenty of misbehaving kids, but not yours! This week, Gigantic Brewing hosts the menacing creature at two of its taprooms, where you can get your photo taken with him and then enjoy a pint of Firebird Smoked Hefeweizen made with German malt kilned over beechwood. It’s the kind of beer you’d expect to share with Krampus right before he whips you with birch branches. Gigantic Brewing Taproom and Champagne Lounge, 5224 SE 26th Ave., 503-208-3416, giganticbrewing.com. 4-9 pm Friday, Dec. 1. 21+. Gigantic Brewing Hawthorne Pub, 4343 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-889-0190. 1-6 pm Saturday, Dec. 2. $20 includes a professional photograph with Krampus, a pint of beer and a $3 donation to p:ear mentor.

LAUGH: O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy

For all of you who endured poor reception of PBS in order to watch comedy from across the pond like Monty Python and Mr. Bean, this show should be right up your alley. British comedians James and Jamesy (Aaron Malkin and Alastair Knowles) are back in the Pacific Northwest following 2021′s successful run of this Christmas show. Cheeky banter, pratfalls and the discussion of tea are 100% guaranteed. Newmark Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, ochristmastea.com. 3 and 7:30 pm Sunday, Dec. 3. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 SW Crescent St., Beaverton, 971-501-7722. 7:30 pm Friday, Dec. 8. $35-$69.