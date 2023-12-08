A Texas Company Is Developing a True-Crime Series Called “Killer Portland”

In a moment when there’s no shortage of reporting about dystopian conditions in Portland, a Texas entertainment company is adding a new element to the mix: a streaming true-crime series about a serial killer in the Rose City.

Titled Killer Portland, the series comes from Back Roads Entertainment, an Austin-based company founded by Colby Daines (best known for his work on the reality series Pawn Stars).

“Portland is a city with unmatched beauty. But it also has a dark underbelly,” Gaines said in a statement. “Killer Portland shines a light on the depth of dysfunction, drugs, and despair while chronicling the extremes moms will go to, to close their murdered daughters’ cases and clean up the city in the process.”

About those mothers: Deadline describes Killer Portland as “the story of determined families who initiated their own investigations into the unsolved murders of their loved ones.” However, it has yet to be revealed which murders the series will reference (and Back Roads declined WW’s request for comment).

However, the most likely subject for the series would be the victims of multiple killings that law enforcement sources told WW this summer are believed linked to a man named Jesse Lee Calhoun. WW reported that Calhoun was a suspect last July. In October, he was assigned a public defender. He has not been charged with a crime.