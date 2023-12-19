What to Do in Portland (Dec. 20, 2023-Jan. 2, 2024)

GO: Silverton Christmas Market

Why go to Europe this December when you can just head to the Silverton Christmas Market? The Oregon Garden Resort attraction, an homage to authentic German Christmas markets, has added more displays and vendors this year and features a longer, wider walking path. While there’s no longer an ice skating rink, we’d argue that the biergarten and snowless tubing hill more than make up for that loss. So do the 1 million Christmas lights (yes, really). Oh, and the dedication to Krampus, St. Nicholas’ “wicked German counterpart.” You can also book an overnight stay to get your Christmas fix—if they don’t sell out. Oregon Garden Resort, 895 W Main St., Silverton, 503-874-2539, silvertonchristmasmarket.com. Various times starting at 5 pm daily, through Dec. 31. Closed Dec. 24-25. $8-$20. Free for children 5 and under.

GO: Shore Acres Holiday Lights

If you’re one of those people who starts playing Christmas music before you’ve even finished Thanksgiving dinner, this event is for you. The annual Shore Acres Holiday Lights debuted on Thanksgiving and continues shining through New Year’s Eve. Located on the Southern Oregon Coast, the state park’s beautiful 7-acre botanical garden completely transforms into a winter wonderland for the holiday season, with a little help from about 325,000 LED lights. It’s absolutely gorgeous, and it costs only $5 (for parking). Just be sure to book your timed entry online in advance. Happy light-seeing! Shore Acres State Park, 89526 Cape Arago Highway, Coos Bay, 800-551-6949, stateparks.oregon.gov. 4:30-9 pm daily, through Dec. 31. $5 parking fee.

WATCH: A Burly Carol: A Burlesque Tale Inspired by A Christmas Carol

With so many versions of Dickens’ classic about dreary ol’ 19th century London being staged around town, why not go see the sexiest? A Burly Carol will feature some of the Pacific Northwest’s best burlesque, draglesque and boylesque performers, who provide a compelling twist (sometimes literally) on this Christmas tale of regret and redemption. Tickets for the two-night show are expected to go fast, just like they did for the sold-out 2019 production. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, lacyproductions.org. 8 pm Wednesday-Thursday, Dec. 20-21. $25 in advance, $35 at the door, $40 VIP. 21+.

DRINK: Golden Valley Brewery 30th Anniversary Party

In 1993, Bill Clinton started his first term as president, Jurassic Park was playing in movie theaters, Beanie Babies were all the rage, and Golden Valley Brewery began serving pints. A lot has changed in 30 years, though some things not so much. That dinosaur blockbuster became a franchise that’s going strong, and Oregon’s 12th post-Prohibition microbrewery is still pumping out malt-forward Red Thistle English Special Bitter (its very first beer) along with more than a dozen other styles from its McMinnville production facility. Celebrate the business’s 30th anniversary at the original location or the Beaverton spinoff with parties that will feature prime rib and salmon dinners for $19.93 (a nod to the opening year), three commemorative beers, live music, and giveaways (all guests have the chance to win something, from swag to gift cards). On top of all that, pints of Red Thistle and brownie à la mode will be priced at just three bucks. Golden Valley Brewery and Restaurant, 1520 NW Bethany Blvd., Beaverton, 503-972-1599, goldenvalleybrewery.com. 980 NE 4th St., McMinnville, 503-472-2739. 4-9 pm Thursday, Dec. 21.

WATCH: A Christmas Carol

Dickens’ timeless holiday novella that, despite its title, has nothing to do with caroling was presented to audiences in the mid-1860s by the author himself. Now you can have a similar experience at CoHo Productions’ reading of A Christmas Carol. Thom Bray, an actor with five decades’ experience on both stage and screen, will embody Dickens and narrate the famous story. Think of it as Netflix for the 19th century. CoHo Productions, 2257 NW Raleigh St., 971-202-6567, cohoproductions.org. 2 and 7:30 pm Tuesday, Dec. 23. $20.

EAT: Quaintrelle Holiday Tasting Menus

Feeling like getting a little bougie to close out the year? Quaintrelle’s two very special meals celebrating two special days is the only way to go. Executive chef Elijah Rivers will serve a Christmas Eve Eve Dinner with classic holiday dishes from around the world, including Britain’s Wellington and Italy’s Yuletide Zabaglione cream cake, and a cheese ball (a staple at any American Christmas party, though this one will be zhuzhed up with truffles). Want to go even bigger? The New Year’s Eve tasting menu consists of nine courses. Caviar and king crab sound like the perfect way to bid adieu to 2023. Quaintrelle, 2032 SE Clinton St., 503-200-5787, quaintrelle.co. Christmas Eve Eve Holiday Celebration Dinner: 5 and 8:15 pm Saturday, Dec. 23. $200 per person, with optional wine tastings for $75 or $125. New Year’s Eve Celebration Dinner: 5 and 9 pm Sunday, Dec. 31. $300 per person, with optional wine tasting for $150.

GO: End of Year Africa Elegance Night

Celebrate New Year’s Eve (one day early) with a taste of pan-African culture, including authentic cuisine, clothing, art and music. One Big Family Oregon hosts this event that doubles as a fundraiser for the organization’s programs that work to address homelessness, mentor youths and support holistic wellness. Contribute to those efforts by bidding in the silent auction or by simply attending and dancing to live music by Seattle’s Katteye and Roots Revolution. Morrison Market, 722 SE 10th Ave., eventbrite.com. 8 pm Saturday, Dec. 30. $25-$1,500.

LISTEN: New Year’s Concert in Portland – Beethoven’s Ninth

An end-of-year celebration doesn’t need to be a night of chaotic barhopping that leaves you ringing in 2024 with a plastic flute of cheap sparkling wine (and regret). Mark the flip of the calendar with a stirring rendition of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, featuring flutes of the musical kind along with the rest of the instruments in the Oregon Symphony. The final movement, a rousing “Ode to Joy” choral performed during a balloon drop, should be the boost you need to enter the new year with optimism. If you choose to avoid going out Dec. 31 (we don’t blame you), catch the New Year’s Eve Eve show instead. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-228-1353, orsymphony.org. 7:30 pm Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 30-31. $30-$117.

EAT: New Year’s Eve at Takibi

Looking for a delicious way to welcome the new year? Takibi is offering special à la carte and prix fixe menus for the occasion. Individual dishes include three types of sashimi (albacore, cured Norwegian mackerel, McFarland Springs trout) and a handful of grilled dishes (shishito, mackerel, black cod, lamb chop). If you want to splurge, opt for the whole meal (chicken liver mousse, rainbow trout with persimmon and apple, cured red sea bream, steamed egg custard, A5 wagyu rib-eye, rice and a Japanese-style parfait). Takibi, 2275 NW Flanders St., 971-888-5713, takibipdx.com. Noon-9 pm Sunday, Dec. 31. $100 per person.

GO: Bing in the New Year

Gather the whole family for this New Year’s Eve event with a cherry on top. Actually, it’s more of a cherry drop since a 7-foot illuminated Bing cherry will be lowered à la “Times Square ball style.” So what’s with the stone fruit? Turns out that cultivar of cherry was first grown in Milwaukie by Chinese nursery foreman Ah Bing in 1875. The lowering of the giant glowing cherry happens at 9 pm to accommodate younger kids and adults who opt out of late-night NYE shenanigans. But if late-night shenanigans are what you’re all about, the event includes live music from Roadside Attraction plus a beer and mead garden serving beverages by Ridgewalker Brewing and Wyrd Meadery. Southeast Main and Harrison Streets, Milwaukie, 503-786-7555, milwaukieoregon.gov/arts-committee/bing-new-year. 6:30-9:30 pm Sunday, Dec. 31. Free.

DRINK: Breakside Beaverton New Year’s Eve Party!

Breakside Brewery joined Beaverton’s ever-growing Old Town, which has gotten sudsier over the past several years (Ex Novo and Loyal Legion spinoffs, Binary Brewing), in July. If you’re a westsider, you could put together a nice little New Year’s Eve pub crawl that ends with this bash. Enjoy a dance party with DJ Royale inside a heated tent, a photo booth, and a glass of sparkling wine for the midnight toast. Watch the Times Square ball drop on a projector screen in the covered beer garden and then grab a late-night snack from one of the resident food carts, which are open late for the event. Breakside Brewery—Beaverton, 12675 SW 1st St., Beaverton, 503-352-4479, eventbrite.com. 8 pm Sunday, Dec. 31. $30. 21+.

GO: New Year’s Eve at The Hoxton

Most hotels corral people into one ballroom for a New Year’s Eve party, but The Hoxton will let guests take over pretty much the whole property. Expect live music, a sparkling wine toast at midnight, and the vaguely described “surprises in the lobby.” We’re most excited about the trays of food that will be making the rounds in The Hoxton’s three restaurants, including fried wagyu dumplings and honey-seared albacore at ground-level Lovely Rita, crab crostini and pork belly skewers at cellar-occupying 2NW5, and tostadas and empanadas (along with killer views) at Tope on the rooftop. The Hoxton, 15 NW 4th Ave., 503-770-0500, thehoxton.com/portland/whats-on/new-years-eve. 8 pm Sunday, Dec. 31. $75. 21+.

GO: New Year’s Eve at McMenamins Kennedy School

There’s no back-to-school dread when the institution is this beloved McMenamins property. Sure, you’ve probably eaten your weight in tots by now in the Courtyard Restaurant, drunk a Ruby in the elaborately decorated Boiler Room, and maybe even popped in for a session in the outdoor soaking pool. But if staying the night at Kennedy School is still on the bucket list, may as well do it on New Year’s Eve, when there’s live music in both the Theater (Outer Orbit featuring Arietta Ward) and the Gym (Lost Ox). The night culminates with a sparkling wine toast and balloon drop, and if you spring for the New Year’s Eve package, you’ll find two keepsake wine flutes, bottled water and other “surprises” in your room. McMenamins Kennedy School, 5736 NE 33rd Ave., 503-249-3983, mcmenamins.com/events/248817-new-years-eve. Live music begins at 9 pm Sunday, Dec. 31. $25 in advance, $30 at the door for the Theater show; Gym show is free.