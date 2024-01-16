What to Do in Portland (January 17-23, 2024)

DRINK & LEARN: OMSI After Dark: CiderFest

On the third Wednesday of the month, adults typically have OMSI all to themselves—at least for a few hours after closing time. The theme of the latest installment of the museum’s no-kids-allowed After Dark series is cider, which attendees will not only be drinking but also learning about. You can expect everything from a cider press demonstration to a presentation on how to make hard-pressed beverages at home to “Cider Visors,” a challenge in which participants try to complete physical tasks with impaired vision—an exercise intended to educate about the dangers of having one too many. OMSI, 1945 SE Water Ave., 503-797-4000, omsi.edu. 7-11 pm Wednesday, Jan. 17. $50 for a tasting package that includes a commemorative glass and 10 3-ounce tasting tokens, $25 for a non-tasting package. 21+.

GO: Rose City Classic Dog Show

The best and brightest dogs from Portland and beyond compete every January in the Rose City Classic—one of the largest and most popular events of its kind in the country—that will determine the best of the best! Or, at least the Best in Show, because we know everyone’s own fur baby is the best in their eyes. Some 70 breeds are expected to attend, and you can meet those pooches along with their handlers at three different sessions Friday through Sunday. There will also be agility trials, a dog sport-focused Rally, and something called the Good Canine Citizen test, where manners will be under evaluation. Portland Expo Center, 2060 Marine Drive W, 503-736-5200, rosecityclassic.org. 8 am-6 pm Wednesday-Sunday, Jan. 17-21. $15-$40.

LISTEN: Heroes: A Video Game Symphony

The musical evolution in video games has been as transformative as the storytelling, and now you can experience the allure of both during this unique concert. The tale told here will be that of the classic hero’s journey as the Oregon Symphony provides the soundtrack. Whether you’re a hardcore gamer or just a fan of great music, this concert should have everyone cheering, “Game on!” by the end. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, orsymphony.org. 7:30 pm Thursday, Jan. 18. $25-$95.

WATCH: The Black Circus of the Republic of Bantu

Following a successful run at the Under Radar Festival in New York, Boom Arts is bringing this immersive solo production to a local stage for a limited number of shows. Created by award-winning South African artist Albert Ibokwe Khoza, The Black Circus of the Republic of Bantu examines the problematic history of ethnological expositions that sought to highlight cultural differences with dehumanizing results. Expect a moving tribute to those who were exploited in the name of science—a practice that continues to have harmful repercussions. Ellyn Bye Studio at The Armory, 128 NW 11th Ave., 503-445-3700, boomarts.org. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, Jan. 18-21. $10-$35.

DRINK: St. Johns Winter Beer Fest

You came, you drank, and you clearly wanted more. Given the high turnout at last year’s St. Johns Winter Beer Fest, StormBreaker Brewing is adding another session on Friday—that way you can hit the event two days in a row to make sure you’ve tasted your way through all of the offerings, or simply go on night one, which is likely to be a little less crowded than either of the Saturday slots. You can expect more than 20 beers on tap from some of the state’s top producers, including Living House, Gigantic and Von Ebert, and a few Washington brewers will also be in the mix, like Grains of Wrath and Vice Beer. Keep an eye on StormBreaker’s platforms for announcements about additional participating brands. StormBreaker Brewing St. Johns, 8409 N Lombard St., 971-255-1481, portland.boldtypetickets.com. 5-8 pm Friday, 1-4 pm and 5-8 pm Saturday, Jan. 19-20. $25 includes a branded glass and 8 tasting tickets.

GO: Game-O-Rama // Showgirls With Bingo

Get your dollar bills ready for a screening of this mid-’90s flop that’s become a guilty pleasure for so many (and a cult classic some three decades on, by many accounts). Reacquaint yourself with Showgirls’ Nomi (Elizabeth Berkley), our favorite switchblade-wielding drifter who is determined to rise in the ranks of the world of stripping only to end up in the same place by the end. But hey, whatever, we’re here for the fascinating few months where she gets to experience everything from romance to sweet revenge, as well as the accompanying themed game of bingo hosted by PAM CUT. Yes, there will be squares that reference scenes and locations from the movie, including “ketchup” and “Cheetah’s.” PAM CUT Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. 7 pm Saturday, Jan. 20. $15.

GO: The 12th Swashbuckler’s Ball

Just because they enjoy pillaging, doesn’t mean local swashbucklers don’t like to class things up now and again. The Swashbuckler’s Ball is likely to attract a very specific crowd—people who take International Talk Like a Pirate Day seriously and that band of Portland drinkers who are always dressed as buccaneers at beer festivals for whatever reason—so if you find yourself in that camp, bust out your finest tricorn hat and eye patch for this salty dog soirée. Expect plenty of live bands belting out sea shanties, multiple bars and probably too much grog. Milwaukie-Portland Elks Lodge #142, 13121 SE McLoughlin Blvd., 503-654-9588, tickettomato.com/event/8358. 7 pm-midnight Saturday, Jan. 20. $75 in advance, $85 at the door. 21+.

LISTEN: Telegraph Quartet

See the award-winning Telegraph Quartet as they present two different concert programs showcasing their renowned versatility. First Time’s a Charm, taking place on Monday, features composers’ initial attempts at writing for a string quartet, almost all of which were rather uncreatively titled String Quartet No. 1 (though we’re betting the music is more ambitious than the labels). Tuesday’s performance, titled Unlikely Muses, features works that demonstrate how relationships affected their art form—including Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 6 in B-flat Major and Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel’s String Quartet in E-flat Major—whether those involved friends, lovers, mentors or rivals. Lincoln Performance Hall, 1620 SW Park Ave., 503-725-3011, 503-224-9842, focm.org. 7:30 pm Monday-Tuesday, Jan. 22-23. $32-$59.