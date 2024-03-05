What to Do in Portland (March 6-12, 2024)

SEE: F*** Me, Postmodernism

The world of postmodern art will be on display during this physical theater performance at Milagro. This show crosses language barriers by being presented in Russian (also, some French) with English subtitles. The exhibit looks to make art accessible by opening eyes to its existence all around us. Miracle Theatre Group, 525 SE Stark St., 503-236-7253, milagro.org. 7 pm Thursday–Saturday, March 7–9. $35.

VIEW: Eleanor

Playwright Mark St. Germain brings Eleanor Roosevelt’s journey to becoming one of the nation’s most iconic first ladies to the stage. The play follows Roosevelt’s life, from the challenges of her childhood to the White House, with lead actress Margie Boulé taking on the titular role. Eleanor also looks inside the controversial relationship between our protagonist and her husband, i.e., her fifth cousin once removed and the 32nd president. Bonus: There’s a reception after the opening-night show. Triangle Productions, 1785 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-239-5919, trianglepro.org. 7:30–9 pm Thursday–Saturday, March 7–23. $15–$35.

LAUGH: The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening With Cary Elwes

The Princess Bride might be a modern-day classic, one that’s created generations of fans devoted to the film’s take on “true love.” The upcoming screening is not only a chance to revisit the classic, but to ask any questions directly to the night’s special guest, actor Cary Elwes, who played the film’s starring role of Westley. This discussion takes place after the screening, and gives a behind-the-scenes look at what it took to make this “inconceivable” tale possible. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 8 pm Friday, March 8. $40–$150.

HEAR: The RUSH Celebration

The RUSH Celebration has returned, which means it’s officially an annual affair. The tribute band The RUSH Collective will perform two full sets of Rush classics to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic Canadian rock band’s self-titled debut album. The celebration is a multimedia experience, including a laser display designed and synced by laser effects company Laser Gator. Get ready to rock. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave., 503-234-9694, aladdin-theater.com. 8 pm Saturday, March 9. $27.

ENJOY: Winter Music Festival

The Winter Music Festival—formerly known as the Winter Blues Music Festival—embarks on its 12th season of bringing together local and national talent. The lineup features a mix of singer-songwriters and blues acts, filling two stages throughout the night. Dance floors, tasty bites, on-site parking—the festival’s got it. This year’s event will host acts like Daniel Castro, RB Stone, Johnny Wheels & the Swamp Donkeys and Billy D and the Hoodoos, to name a few. As you hear good tunes, you can also participate in a raffle and check out the silent auction items, with the chance to take home anything from jewelry and wine to outdoor baskets, with the profits going to charity. Attendees are also encouraged to bring canned goods for the Oregon Food Bank. Milwaukie-Portland Elks Lodge, 13121 SE McLoughlin Blvd., 503-880-7171, winterbluesfest.net. 3 pm Saturday, March 9. $35-$45 in advance, $50 at the door. All ages.

Watch: The Future of Film Is Female Presents Tokyo Pop with Low Bar Chorale

The Future of Film Is Female highlights the work of women in the industry making cinema shorts and features with a mission of advancing gender parity. For this year’s International Women’s Day, the group presents a screening of Tokyo Pop, which follows bleach-blonde rocker Wendy (Carrie Hamilton) as she escapes her disillusioned life in New York City to find her truest of selves. This journey takes her to Japan, where she’ll endure a path of hardship, romance and fame. After the screening, the Low Bar Chorale will teach the audience a few harmonies and background vocals for a group performance of ‘80s songs inspired by the film. This isn’t about skill, so sing out. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. 4 pm Thursday, March 9. $15.

SEE: Resistance Climbing

Clinton Street Theater will screen Resistance Climbing, a 40-minute documentary highlighting the diverse community of climbers in Occupied Palestine. The film focuses on Palestinian American rock climber and writer Andrew Bisharat returning to the West Bank to explore his heritage and how rock climbing can transform lives. The event closes with a video Q&A featuring climbers from the film, and a raffle featuring items donated by Arc’teryx, Mountain Hardware, Patagonia, Evo, Metolius, and The Circuit, to name a few. All ticket sales and raffle proceeds go to HEAL Palestine. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., cstpdx.com. 7 pm Monday, March 11. $15.

VIEW: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

The New York-based company, founded in 1958 and renowned for its dancers and choreography, has performed in front of an estimated 25 million people at theaters in 48 states and 71 countries on six continents. They come to Portland to celebrate African American culture through movement that preserves and enriches the landscape of American modern dance with two different programs March 12 and 13, culminating in Ailey’s Revelations, which you do not want to miss. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., portland5.com/keller-auditorium. 7:30 pm March 12–13. $36.