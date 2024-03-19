What to Do in Portland (March 20-26, 2024)

SEE: Arresting Power

Exploring the origin and impact of policing in the United States, specifically in Portland, the 2015 documentary Arresting Power: Resisting Police Violence in Portland, Oregon is the latest installment in the Portland Institute for Contemporary Art’s Policing Justice film series. Directed by Jodi Darby, Julie Perini and Erin Yanke, the film looks at how police work has been used as a tool of social control, enforcing laws and practices that discriminate and oppress people of color and impoverished communities, with particular focus on the history of police violence in Portland and the resistance efforts it spawned. Additionally, the theater will screen the shorts Defund the Police, Practical Abolition and State of Oregon?, which investigates the case of Larnell Bruce, a black teenager killed by a white supremacist in Gresham in 2016. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., 971-808-3331, cstpdx.com. 7 pm Thursday, March 21. Free.

GO: Juice Drum & Bass 19th Anniversary

Juice is celebrating its 19th birthday by welcoming Japanese DJ Makoto for his inaugural Portland show. Joining him, in another Portland debut performance, is Degs, who will showcase his vocal talents alongside a DJ set. SOFi MARi hosts, with local flavor provided by Definition Positive and vocal rhythms by MC Questionmark. This lineup highlights Juice’s mission to showcase the best of soulful drum and bass with live performances, mixed with livestream sessions on select last Fridays of the month and special occasions. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., 707-812-5230, holocene.org. 8:45 pm Friday, March 22. $25-$35.

SEE: Hundreds of Beavers With Jet Black Pearl

Hundreds of Beavers is a modern-day silent film showcasing people donning beaver costumes in a slapstick story intertwined with 17th century adventure. It’s the handiwork of director Mike Cheslik, telling the tale of a drunken applejack salesman-turned-fur trapper taking on, yes, hundreds of beavers. The film is accompanied by Jet Black Pearl’s live music, employing looping, accordion and vocals to craft the film’s sound. Silent film aficionados and lovers of quirky comedy will get a kick out of the whole extravaganza, which should easily eclipse the non-legacy of Jodie Foster and Mel Gibson’s The Beaver. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. 4 pm Saturday, March 23. $15.

HEAR: Mandy Patinkin

How I Met Your Mother was right: The mere mention of Mandy Patinkin’s name can magically lure an audience. Indigo Montoya himself will showcase his versatility with Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive, a performance that includes his favorite Broadway and American classic songs. Expect to hear iconic tunes by Irving Berlin, Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter, Harry Chapin and more. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 7:30 pm Saturday, March 23. $35-$125.

ATTEND: Portland Catstravaganza

Once again, things are going to get hairy at the Portland Expo Center. Just months after his last visit to the Rose City, Steven Meserve, the globetrotting cat judge and founder of Loving Cats Worldwide, returns to award prizes in categories like Best Kitten, Best Cat, Best Alter and Best Household Pet Kitten. Many eager humans—including this feline-loving journalist—will cough up a furball amid the excitement, while the cats will glumly wonder what they ever did to deserve being worshipped and adored. Portland Expo Center, 2060 Marine Drive W, 503-736-5200, expocenter.org. 10 am–4 pm Saturday–Sunday, March 23–24. $17-$20.

CELEBRATE: Easter Egg Hunt at Lee Farms

Easter egg hunts are a dime a dozen (literally!), but Lee Farms is sweetening the deal by adding horses, rabbits, chickens, pigs, goats, sheep, and donkeys. Access to two hours of farm activities includes a bounce pad, slide, a hay maze and hayrides. Plus, each guest receives a sugar cookie kit to decorate at home with buttercream frosting and sprinkles. Lee Farms, 21975 SW 65th Ave., 503-638-1869, leefarmsoregon.com. 10 am–3 pm Friday–Saturday, March 23 and 29-30. $10–$25.

PARTICIPATE: Worst Day of the Year Ride

Yes, the Worst Day of the Year Ride is a 19-mile fundraiser for the Community Cycling Center that challenges participants to brave the elements alongside hundreds of fellow riders. But there’s also a costume contest with prizes for weather-themed, group, most elaborate, and punniest. Registration covers breakfast, lunch and dinner, Oregon Garden admission, live music, beer, wine and—why not?—a custom bib. Lucky Labrador Brew Pub, 915 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-236-3555, orbike.com/wdyr. 9 am–4 pm Sunday, March 24. $29.95-$64.95.

HEAR: Ladysmith Black Mambazo

This legendary South African vocal ensemble has been performing for audiences worldwide for over 60 years. Their commitment to spreading messages of peace and love has led to collaborations with renowned artists such as Paul Simon, earning the group five Grammy Awards all together from 17 nominations, a record for any world music group. Founded by Joseph Shabalala, a former farm boy, the group saw a new era of leadership under his sons Thulani, Sibongiseni, and Thamsanqa after his retirement in 2014, ensuring the continuation of their father’s legacy. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave., 503-234-9694, aladdin-theater.com. 8 pm Tuesday, March 26. $38.