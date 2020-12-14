Good news for those of us running out of content to consume during COVID-19: You can check out books from Multnomah County Library again, only without actually going into the library.
The library started offering curbside pickup for reserved books back in June. But the service has been paused for almost a month now due to the statewide COVID-19 freeze.
Now, the holds pickup has resumed at all locations. Library members can place books on hold online or over the phone, schedule an appointment for pick up when the titles ready and then pick up the books at a social distance station at the nearest branch.
Library branches are still closed for all other services. Digital services have remained up and running though, including an increased streaming cap on its movie streaming service Kanopy and regular Facebook live storybook readings.
Comments