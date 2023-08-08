Black Ops, Severed Limbs and Police Brutality All Play a Role in Keith Rosson’s Novel “Fever House”

The first question I ask Portland author Keith Rosson is, “What the hell is wrong with you?” He laughs good-naturedly and says, “Yeah.”

We’re talking about the nightmarish Fever House (Random House, 448 pages, $28), Rosson’s fourth novel and fifth book, after his 2021 Shirley Jackson Award-winning short story collection Folks Songs for Trauma Surgeons. This time, Rosson set out to write an even bigger and more ambitious story than before. “It’s a big book, but it doesn’t read like one,” he says.

When Rosson’s new agent, Chad Luibl, pitched the Fever House manuscript to Random House, they had a response the very next day and, in less than a week, Rosson was offered a two-book deal. Though he hadn’t planned on writing a sequel, Rosson got to work on a follow-up, The Devil by Name (which is due out next summer).

Set in Portland, Fever House opens on a classically rainy night. Hutch Holtz, whose busted-up face and refrigerator-size frame make him the perfect debt collector, is with his partner in crime, Tim Reed.

Tim, a gangly, yellow-toothed fellow whose face has been scratched up by a meth addict named Dolph, is ready to move to the next debt collection stop, but neither tough guy is prepared for what they find: a severed hand that compels anyone within its proximity to commit heinous, violent acts.

When asked if diving so deep into gruesome material has given him nightmares, Rosson laughs. “No, actually. If anything, it’s hard to pick up the thread again if I’ve taken a couple days off on the weekend,” he says. “It’s hard to stay present when I’m not working on it, when I’m supposed to be hanging out with my kids and stuff.”

The first seed of Fever House was Hutch. Rosson had written other books featuring the character, but Hutch just didn’t work in those stories and wound up getting cut. And yet something about the guy just stuck in his creator’s brain. “He just wouldn’t leave me alone,” Rosson says.

The second seed was Rosson’s idea of “a severed hand that had some kind of power to it. Really, it was just smushing those two together and, eventually, things just started firing.” The resulting narrative involves “numbers stations, a black ops agency—just these fun, goofy, disparate things that are just so exciting to write about and read about.”

Rosson, who’s always been a punk rock dude (and formerly illustrated for bands like Green Day and Against Me!), also referenced the music industry by creating the character of Katherine Moriarty, a down-and-out musician who he says was the most complicated and difficult to write. She’s the former singer of a fictional band, The Blank Letters, and mostly lives off the band’s royalties—and in the past.

While Rosson pulled inspiration from bands like The Gits, Bikini Kill and The Breeders, The Blank Letters are an indie rock-punk hybrid born of his imagination. “It’s all kind of made up, and you just kind of bullshit your way through,” he says.

Most of Fever House is set among fictionalized establishments but very real landscapes—and the novel acknowledges the city’s fraught relationship with police. In the book, when downtown Portland descends into bloody mayhem, cops are excited for the overtime and eager for the chance to use their new gear.

Hutch is “reminded of the protests the previous summer, when the whole city seemed intent on marching all night every night, cops in lockstep, munitions and flash-bangs being fired into the crowds…tonight has that same weird, dangerous feeling, things beneath the skin just barely tamped down,” Rosson writes.

When asked about writing scenes involving police, Rosson says, “I hope I got the thing with the protests right. And I hope that people understand the massive protections that Bonner is being offered—that cops are offered.”

He’s referring to a character named John Bonner, a cop whose brutal crime meant a department transfer, rather than any charges. “I hope this isn’t just a straight-up fuck-the-police thing, but if it is, OK,” Rosson says, adding, “The bargaining power the police unions have to protect cops when they so egregiously fuck up is just crazy. And so I hope that that comes across.”

