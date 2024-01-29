Mx. Dahlia Belle Debuts “Miracle Pussy” Stickers in Response to Dave Chappelle

Rounding off a riotous evening of jokes that left audiences both squirming in delighted discomfort and screaming with laughter, Mx. Dahlia Belle debuted her new line of “Miracle Pussy” stickers at WW’s Funniest Five Showcase.

The stickers were created partly in response to Dave Chappelle, who compared the genitals of transgender women to Impossible Burgers in his 2021 Netflix special The Closer.

With a flourish, Belle revealed the stickers (which sold for $5 apiece) at the end of her set at the Alberta Rose Theatre, concluding a night of idiosyncratic riffs on topics ranging from the grossness of poutine to Portland’s overabundance of “friendly Nazis.”

Mx. Dahlia Belle at WW's 2024 Funniest Five Showcase (Photo by Anna Zusman)

Belle has never been shy about challenging Chappelle. In 2021, she responded to The Closer with an open letter published in The Guardian, writing, “Dear Dave Chappelle, transgender comedians can take a joke, but why are yours so unfunny?”

The reveal of Belle’s stickers was a fitting end to a night full of surprises at the showcase, which was hosted by Imani Denae (who was one of 2023′s Funniest Five).

Among the most memorable moments were Joe John Sanchez III clambering atop a rickety stool and demanding that the audience point at him and shout and Neeraj Srinivasan delivering a supremely polished set that culminated with jokes about distracting dates from difficult topics by bringing up astrology.

Belle, meanwhile, will next appear at the NW Black Comedy Festival, which runs Feb. 15–18 at Curious Comedy Theater.