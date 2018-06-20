1. Monáe demanded respect and attention from the get-go. She opened the show in a long, wrapped X-print military-style jacket, which she opened to reveal a black-and-white-checked bodysuit she and her dancers would wear for the remainder of the show. The singer has been known for her black-and-white aesthetic in the past, as representation of the duality she explores in her music. She mixed it here with a signature splash of red via her over-the-knee boots and details on her jacket.