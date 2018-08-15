"I'd make it so I could wake up and not be tired. Like some sort of energy source I could plug my body into and get up and go."
"I'd want to add some sort of system in my body to give me an analytical report of my health every day. Like a built-in preventative health care system in my body."
"I'd modify my body to be able to grow muscles whenever I wanted so I wouldn't have to go to the gym anymore."
"I'd give myself longer legs to up my defense at soccer."
"I'd mod my body to have extender arms. It'd be really helpful with reaching the stuff on racks at my shop and sorting things."
"I'd love to have some sort of implant in my brain to record memories. I have terrible short-term memory, so I'd love to have something that could write down stuff in my brain."
