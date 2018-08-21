"I think they could get a little crazier with the colors. I also wish they didn't threaten to call 911 when you moved them."
"I'm visiting from Chile, so they're totally new to me. I've seen people riding around on them, though, and it seems like they should somehow come with helmets."
"They could definitely add on cup holders."
"They definitely need better colors. Neon is such a thing right now, I'd love if they made them in brighter colors."
"We're both trying to enter our info in to get these ones going. We haven't been on them before, but if they could somehow add helmets, that'd be great. Everyone's so reckless on them, and no one actually wears helmets, even though it says you need to."
"GPS and Bluetooth capabilities so you could play your own music and find your way around more easily."
