"For me, it would definitely be health care."
"I guess I don't have any really big issues in terms of the elections. But maybe that's my issue, along with other people my age. We can definitely get more involved if we just decide it can affect out lives in a bigger way."
"Social justice."
"Probably transportation and education as umbrella issues.
As far as candidacies go, I think it's important they be willing to cross the aisle and work together toward incremental change, even if it means making some sacrifices."
"I really think the most important issue for me would be bringing more jobs in."
"For me, it would be representation and getting younger people out to vote and more involved overall. I think it's happening already out of necessity, but there needs to be more of a push for the next generation to make their voices heard."
