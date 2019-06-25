Hawkins knows his vision is lofty, but one of his biggest goals for 66/c is to encourage people to resist programmed thinking, and to trust in their intuition. 66/c's runway debut is yet to come, and it's only been in the past few months that he's shared anything more than his label name. But he says a pop-up shop for his complete 12-piece collection is coming this fall. Though Hawkins still keeps an aloof air of mystery, he is slowly growing more comfortable with sharing his ideas and creations.