"Being backstage at Pickathon."
"Camping and crawdadding."
"Camping in the Wallowas."
"Seeing my friend thrive in the music scene."
"Riding my bike from Seattle to Portland."
(Left) "Walking into the woods and hearing beautiful music." (Right) "Is it cheesy to say this right now? Because this is pretty fun."
"Working really hard and having moments like this to decompress."
"Working out at Loprinzi's."
(Left) "The pool at my house." (Right) "Seeing Drug Dealer live at Mississippi Studios."
"This flower drawing."
"No commitments."
"Staycation."
"Biking in Portland late at night."
(Left) "Floating the Sandy." (Right) "Staying up until 5AM."
"Miles and Chelsea's wedding."
(Left) "Seeing Lizzo and Chaka Khan." (Right) "Seeing Lizzo and Chaka Khan."
Comments