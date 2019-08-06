(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

"Being backstage at Pickathon."

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

"Camping and crawdadding."

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

"Camping in the Wallowas."

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

"Seeing my friend thrive in the music scene."

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

"Riding my bike from Seattle to Portland."

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

(Left) "Walking into the woods and hearing beautiful music." (Right) "Is it cheesy to say this right now? Because this is pretty fun."

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

"Working really hard and having moments like this to decompress."

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

"Working out at Loprinzi's."

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

(Left) "The pool at my house." (Right) "Seeing Drug Dealer live at Mississippi Studios."

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

"This flower drawing."

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

"No commitments."

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

"Staycation."

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

"Biking in Portland late at night."

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

(Left) "Floating the Sandy." (Right) "Staying up until 5AM."

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

"Miles and Chelsea's wedding."

(Christine Dong)
(Christine Dong)

(Left) "Seeing Lizzo and Chaka Khan." (Right) "Seeing Lizzo and Chaka Khan."