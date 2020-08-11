Next week, three lucky Deschutes County residents will have the chance to book a sleepover at the last Blockbuster in the world.
The Blockbuster in Bend, Ore., is now on Airbnb, offering three one-night bookings in September. Guests will have free rein of the store, including the rental inventory and concession stand, where they can help themselves to as many pizza slices, Nerds and Raisinets as they like.
Employees have even set up a mock living room that looks like a sitcom set from the '90s—there's a giant flat-screen TV, a Sony VHS player, a bean bag and a pullout sofa with a very of-its-era bedspread. If you really want to commit to the theme, there's even a closet filled with scrunchies and parachute pants.
To make things even more surreal, bookings are only $4 a night.
According to general manager Sandi Harding, the sleepovers are a way to thank customers who have kept the store afloat during the pandemic.
"Our Blockbuster store is open because of the incredible local community in Bend," the listing reads. "We've been grateful to have the support of those beyond our town as the coronavirus pandemic has impacted our business."
But because it's intended as a thank-you to the community—and more importantly, due to COVID-19 travel restrictions—the bookings are only available to Deschutes County residents.
The Bend Blockbuster will offer curbside pickup only Sept. 18-20, the three days it's moonlighting as an Airbnb, and will undergo cleanings between each booking in accordance with Airbnb's COVID protocols.
Requests will open on Monday, Aug. 17, at 1 pm. Bookings are for households of up to four people.
