Get Busy: The Best Things to Do This Week Indoors and Outside

Agnès Varda Forever Festival

Back in spring, local artists Laura Glazer and Jennifer “JJ” Jones decided to put up posters around Portland with the words “Agnès Varda Forever” and pull tabs with names of the iconic French New Wave director’s films. The project took off better than the pair ever expected: The term “Agnès Varda” saw a dramatic spike in searches here in Oregon, friends and strangers began putting up posters in other cities, and news even reached the pioneering director’s daughter, Rosalie Varda. Now, the project has led to a film festival, too. Starting this week, Clinton Street Theater will hosts the Agnès Varda Forever Festival—screenings of five of Varda’s films, curated by Glazer and Jones. It kicks off with Varda’s life-affirming classic Cléo From 5 to 7, which follows a singer in Paris for the two hours leading up to a biopsy result. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., cstpdx.com. 7 pm Thursday, Aug. 19. Festival continues through Aug. 31. $8 per screening, $35 for all five.

Portland Hip-Hop Week

Portland Hip-Hop Week has undergone many changes since it was founded six years ago. Originally Portland Hip-Hop Day, the celebration of local hip-hop became a weeklong festival in 2019 and, for the past two years, has built its schedule from a long list of community-submitted events. After its first virtual year, Hip-Hop Week returns to a slightly more centralized schedule, with one or two events every day for a week—from mixtape release shows to a producer showcase and an awards ceremony. See pdxhiphopweek.com for full schedule. Aug. 20-28.

Multnomah Days

The quaint hamlet of Multnomah Village is only a five-minute drive from downtown Portland, but once you’re there, it feels as if you’re 50 miles from the city’s core. Many of the century-old brick buildings are still intact and house just about every small-town business you could possibly need or want, including an independent bookstore, charming boutiques, diners and dive bars, and even a Lucky Labrador Public House operating out of a former Freemasons lodge. The neighborhood really comes to life during this annual summer celebration, which returns in full force this year after COVID canceled the festivities in 2020. You can expect over 100 vendor booths, food carts, a stage for live music and, in general, a pervasive sense of cuteness that actually isn’t annoying. Southwest Capitol Highway between the bridge on Garden Home Road and 31st Avenue, multnomahvillage.org. 9 am-5 pm Saturday, Aug. 21. Free.

Nick Cave Night

Local author, DJ and—full disclosure—occasional WW contributor Santi Elijah Holley reads from his 33 1/3 series book Murder Ballads, which takes a deep dive into the making of Nick Cave’s album of the same name and the long trajectory of myths behind the ballads Cave and the Bad Seeds drew from. Holley is accompanied by an impressive roster of musicians paying homage to the record: Amy Bleu, Annie Vergnetti, Barret C. Stolte, Complimentary Colors and more. Although Kenton Club recently announced that it has discontinued indoor shows, this event was always planned for the patio. Kenton Club, 2025 N Kilpatrick St., kentonclub.com. 6 pm Saturday, Aug. 21. $10. 21+.

Summer Park Reading Series

Future Tense’s Summer Reading Series returns for another outdoor session with a trio of local writers. This time, Chris Stuck’s Give My Love to the Savages takes center stage. Recently published by HarperCollins’ Amistad imprint, Stuck’s short story collection tells of the life of a Black man, centered on every time someone lobbed a particularly virulent racial slur—that we won’t print here. Kimberly King Parsons (Black Light) and Genevieve Hudson (Pretend We Live Here) will also read. Books will be available for purchase. Irving Park, 707 NE Fremont St., futuretensebooks.com. 7 pm Saturday, Aug. 21. Free.

Crawfish & Cornhole

There comes a time every August when you begin to feel as though summer has overstayed its welcome. All you want to do is get the hell out of the city and the concrete, the sun-baked stench, and the crush of sweaty bodies. Thankfully, 80 acres of botanical beauty is just about an hour away. The Oregon Garden is always an invigorating venue for a stroll thanks to its 20 specialty plots that all have different themes. But if you can make it out there for an event, even better—this new gathering features a crawfish boil, beer from nearby Silver Falls Brewery, and live music from the Shed Stage, an outbuilding that was newly renovated for this year’s summer concert series. Bring a friend and challenge them to cornhole before retiring to your room in the on-property resort. Oregon Garden Resort, 895 W Main St., Silverton, 503-874-2500, oregongardenresort.com. 4:30 pm Tuesday, Aug. 24. Concert only $25, concert and dinner $40, overnight packages start at $239.

Suspiria

When an American ballet dancer transfers to a prestigious academy in Germany, she begins to suspect the school’s administration may be supernaturally sinister after a series of gruesome deaths. Featuring vibrantly colored production design and an unforgettable prog-rock score by Goblin, this 1977 Italian horror staple begs to be viewed on the big screen. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 7:30 pm Tuesday, Aug. 24. $8-$10.