Get Your Reps In: Meet the All-Girl Spy Collective of “D.E.B.S.”

D.E.B.S. (2004)

Ignore the heinous 5.3 on IMDb; Angela Robinson’s lesbian action rom-com about the all-girl spy collective D.E.B.S. (Discipline, Energy, Beauty, Strength) is a campy, touching, certified bop of a movie. The cult classic follows a strait-laced spy (Sara Foster) who accidentally falls for gorgeous jewel thief Lucy Diamond (Jordana Brewster), igniting a forbidden romance. PAM CUT at OMSI Bridge Lot, July 22.

Paper Moon (1973)

When a con man finds himself saddled with a 9-year-old girl (real-life father-daughter duo Ryan and Tatum O’Neal), they quickly find a way to make the most of it: by forming an unlikely partnership and swindling their way across Great Depression-era America. Part two in Cinema 21′s “Seven from the Seventies” series, featuring an intro by film programmer Elliot Lavine. Cinema 21, July 23.

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

In the acclaimed sequel to Robert Zemeckis’ sci-fi megahit, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) hop back in the DeLorean to repair the space-time continuum by zipping back and forth between 1955, 1985, and the far-off future of…2015. Free event (and free parking). Milo McIver State Park, July 23.

Ondine (2009)

The always dreamy Colin Farrell stars in Neil Jordan’s Irish romance as a fisherman whose net trawls up a mysterious woman, the titular Ondine (Alicja Bachleda), off the coast of Cork. His precocious young daughter believes Ondine to be a mythical “selkie,” a seal that turns human on land, but that doesn’t stop him from falling for her. Screens as part of Portland Mermaid Week. Clinton, July 25.

Thief (1981)

Celebrate the impressive life and career of the late James Caan with this 35 mm tribute screening of Michael Mann’s neo-noir masterpiece. Caan stars as a denim-clad safecracker pulling off one last big heist before he quits the biz to pursue his American Dream of a house, a wife (Tuesday Weld), and kids (difficult enough in the ‘80s, practically impossible now). Hollywood, July 26.

ALSO PLAYING:

5th Avenue: Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway (2019), July 22-24. Academy: Back to the Future (1985), July 20-21. Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla (1974), July 20-21. The NeverEnding Story (1984), July 22-28. Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985), July 22-28. Cinemagic: Edge of Tomorrow (2014), July 20. Upgrade (2018), July 20. The People Under the Stairs (1991), July 21. Clinton: Night Tide (1961), July 26. PAM CUT at OMSI Bridge Lot: Shrek (2001), July 21. Earth Girls Are Easy (1988), July 23. Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2001), July 24.