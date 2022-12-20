Bennett Campbell Ferguson’s 10 Favorite Movies of 2022

The best movies of 2022? Give me a break.

When it comes to art, there’s no such thing as “best.” To use the word is to insist that film can be quantified—that somehow brilliant directing, acting, editing and cinematography can mathematically add up to a coldly objective definition of greatness.

I don’t believe that’s possible. Movies are not just what they are—they are everything you bring to them. Your childhood, your parents, your fears, your hopes…everything about your life shapes sounds and images as a projector beams them into your soul.

Making an honest list of your favorite films of the year means looking inward. Which movies embodied your deepest beliefs? Which ones challenged them? Which ones did you truly enjoy, even if loving them made you feel profoundly uncool?

All of those questions informed the following list. It’s my tribute to the movies that thrilled, moved and provoked me this year, but it’s also a way for you to get to know me.

This is my top 10. What’s yours?

1. Top Gun: Maverick

The fourth feature from director Joseph Kosinski (Tron: Legacy) is a gleaming fantasy of airborne glory and earthbound romance, but it is also about the ecstasy of emerging from isolation. Anyone struggling to understand how a sequel to a schlocky ‘80s hit became the movie of the year need only listen to what the film has to say: You will survive loneliness. And you will be loved.

2. Babylon

Movies are memories and memories are movies in Damien Chazelle’s decadent odyssey about the twilight of Hollywood’s silent era. It’s a film that clings to the dying of the light with contagious passion and glee.

3. Avatar: The Way of Water

I thought I was way too hip for James Cameron’s first Avatar when it was released in 2009. Time—and this visually enveloping, emotionally ferocious, kickass sequel—has shown me how wrong I was.

4. Broker

“I’m glad you were born.” Those words, spoken gently and repeatedly in a hotel room, are the soul of Japanese filmmaker Kore-eda Hirokazu’s latest wonder. In every scene, the film—about a makeshift family’s unlikely road trip through South Korea—is honest, lovely and moving. And it will make you glad Kore-eda was born.

5. Amsterdam

Christian Bale stars in the latest bighearted lark from David O. Russell (American Hustle), which is both a mischievous murder mystery and a robust defense of the most underrated institution in 21st century America: democracy.

6. White Noise

Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of Don DeLillo’s novel is the merriest movie about an “airborne toxic event” ever made. Also, Adam Driver looks hilarious (and hot!) in a black robe and shades.

7. The Whale

A nurse, a missionary, an ex-wife and an estranged daughter pierce the clutter of a dying English teacher’s home in Darren Aronofsky’s tender, wrenching take on Samuel D. Hunter’s play. I saw the movie weeks ago, but it’s still hard to talk about the work of the cast (which includes Brendan Fraser and Hong Chau) without feeling tears start to form at the corners of my eyes.

8. Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s rippling dream of a movie feels like a confession of his deepest insecurities—albeit one that becomes a monument to his filmmaking mastery.

9. TÁR

Yes, Todd Field’s mythic tale of a scandal-plagued conductor (Cate Blanchett) is basically just a 158-minute prank engineered to infuriate liberal intellectuals. But when the joke is this stylish and nastily entertaining, it’s hard to take offense.

10. Decision to Leave

What’s more romantic than an unsolved case? This tantalizing mystery from revered South Korean director Park Chan-wook (Oldboy) revels in the allure of answers never to be found—and the delicious, unholy chemistry between a detective (Park Hae-il) and the suspect he can’t resist (Tang Wei).

Honorable Mentions:

After Yang, Ambulance, Armageddon Time, Bros, Deep Water, Don’t Worry Darling, Emily the Criminal, Glass Onion, Men, Thirteen Lives, Turning Red