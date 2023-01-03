Get Your Reps In: Don’t Talk to “Strangers on a Train”

Strangers on a Train (1951)

A convincing argument against small talk on public transit, this classic Hitchcock thriller entangles two men (played by Farley Granger and Robert Walker) in an initially hypothetical murder swap. Cinema 21, Jan. 7.

Lifeforce (1985)

A once-overlooked entrant in Tobe Hooper’s practical-effects-tastic 1980s run, Lifeforce combines all the madness of alien contact, vampirism, body-snatching and zombie contagion. Academy, Jan. 6-12.

Shogun Assassin (1980)

This cult reconstitution of two Lone Wolf and Cub films, shaped and dubbed for English-speaking audiences by director Robert Houston, plays the Hollywood on an “extremely rare” 35 mm print. It’s an ode to decapitation like no other. Hollywood, Jan. 10.

The Harder They Come (1972)

This Jamaican crime film is often credited with helping to popularize reggae worldwide in the early ‘70s. Starring influential musician Jimmy Cliff, it plays at the Clinton as part of the theater’s Color & Sound series. Clinton, Jan. 9.

Brain Smasher… A Love Story (1993)

Cinemagic’s monthly VHS Night series continues with a homegrown action artifact. Andrew Dice Clay stars as a Portland bouncer duking it out with Chinatown crime lords. Because that is the duty of a bouncer. Cinemagic, Jan. 6.

ALSO PLAYING:

Academy: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Jan. 6-12. Clinton: UHF (1989), Jan. 7 and 8. Hollywood: Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993), Jan. 6. Casablanca (1942), Jan. 7. Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982), Jan. 7-8.