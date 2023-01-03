As familiar and welcome as snowflakes blanketing the grounds of Hogwarts, the Academy Theater’s Harry Potter movie marathon is back.

From now through February, the theater will be screening an installment in the eight-film series based on J.K. Rowling’s novels each week, starting with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), which plays through Thursday, Jan. 5.

The hottest ticket is likely to be Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), which plays Jan. 13-19. Directed by Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuarón (Children of Men, Gravity, Roma), the film is largely credited with transforming the series from a blandly faithful adaptation of Rowling’s books to a richly cinematic adventure in its own right.

The other can’t-miss screening is Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), playing Jan. 20-26. Its director, Mike Newell, may not have the same pedigree as Cuarón, but Newell’s take on the novels is arguably even more compelling.

Not only does Goblet of Fire offer truly epic interpretations of the some of the books most sprawling events (namely the Quidditch World Cup, the Triwizard Tournament and the Yule Ball), but it delivers a truly horrifying introduction for Ralph Fiennes as the sadistic, snake-nosed dictator Voldemort.

Screening dates for the final films in the series (parts one and two of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows) have yet to be announced. Tickets are available at academytheaterpdx.com/revivalseries.

The Academy is also currently running a science-fiction revival series, featuring RoboCop (1987), Lifeforce (1985), Silent Running (1972), Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) and Rollerball (1975).

Related: The Five Coolest Scenes From the Harry Potter Movies That Weren’t In the Books