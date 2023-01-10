Get Your Reps In: The Clinton Street Theater’s Sound & Color Series Continues With “The Young Girls of Rochefort”

The Young Girls of Rochefort (1967)

The second of Jacques Demy’s two canonical, retina-popping ‘60s musicals, The Young Girls of Rochefort makes a timeless feast of pinks and yellows, and stars Catherine Deneuve, Françoise Dorléac, George Chakiris and Gene Kelly. It plays as part of the Clinton Street Theater’s aptly named Sound & Color series. Clinton, Jan. 13.

Punk Singer (2013)

The story of riot grrrl pioneer Kathleen Hanna (Bikini Kill, Le Tigre) in her own words, Punk Singer chronicles the rise of feminist punk art in the Pacific Northwest and investigates Hanna’s force-of-nature persona. Clinton, Jan. 16.

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Kane Hodder—the only actor to don Jason Vorhees’ hockey mask four times—will attend this screening at the Hollywood when else but Friday, Jan. 13. While not a universally beloved Friday installment, Part VII notably marks Hodder’s first Jason turn, introducing brutal physicality and gnarly, soon-to-be-iconic character aesthetics. Hollywood, Jan. 13.

Shadow of a Doubt (1943)

Cinema 21′s Alfred Hitchcock series continues with a classic that asks, should fun uncles be trusted? Joseph Cotten’s Uncle Charlie appears to bring dark secrets with him when he drops in on the family of his admiring niece (Teresa Wright). Cinema 21, Jan. 14.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Alfonso Cuarón directs the third Potter film in an all-time example (up there with James Cameron’s Aliens) of an auteur swooping in to stamp a franchise with his signature style just once. Enjoy the uniquely crooked aesthetics and virtuoso tracking shots as part of the Academy Theater’s Harry Potter revival series. Academy, Jan. 13-19.

ALSO PLAYING:

Academy: Silent Running (1972), Jan. 13-19. Clinton: The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964), Jan. 12. The Red Shoes (1948), Jan. 14-15. Hollywood: The Blue Brothers (1980), Jan. 12. Beans (2020; part of the Portland EcoFilm Festival), Jan. 15. The Gold Rush (1925), Jan. 14.