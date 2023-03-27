Documentary Filmmaker Releases New Darcelle XV Tribute Video

Josh McHale, director of the 2009 documentary Keeping Portland Weird, has released a new tribute video featuring Darcelle XV, who died last week at age 92.

“We wanted to interview Darcelle because she was an iconic persona on that topic [keeping Portland weird],” says McHale, who also interviewed the late, former Mayor Bud Clark and the owners of Voodoo Doughnut for the film.

The video, which runs about eight minutes, features exclusive footage of Darcelle not seen in the film.

McHale’s video is just one of many ways in which Portlanders are celebrating Darcelle’s extraordinary life. Some city officials voicing support for a Darcelle XV Street in Northwest Portland.

Meanwhile, Darcelle XV Showplace has remained open for business, per Darcelle’s wishes.

“Thank you everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and kindness this weekend!” the club’s staff posted on Facebook after a full weekend of shows and brunch. “All of us at Darcelle XV Showplace greatly appreciate it! It’s been wonderful celebrating our beloved Darcelle with family and friends, old and new!”