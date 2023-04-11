Your Weekly Roundup of Movies: “How to Blow Up a Pipeline” Is a Saga of Uncivil Climate Resistance

HOW TO BLOW UP A PIPELINE

**** Recent films to tangle with uncivil climate resistance—First Reformed, Night Moves, Woman at War—tend to weigh the meaning and cost of radical activism through their characters' sometimes intense subjectivity. In How to Blow Up a Pipeline, ideological development is yesterday's news. Per the title, director Daniel Goldhaber (Cam) unfurls a steely and process-driven thriller about eight activists attempting to detonate a West Texas oil pipeline. With Gavin Brivik's Tangerine Dream-esque score guaranteed to quicken heart rates, Pipeline (which is based on a nonfiction book by Andreas Malm) thrives on ratcheting tension and detail: It's all titrating, wiring and metadata editing. For amateurs, the activists are remarkably capable, but it's bracingly apparent their sabotage has zero safety net—even in cinematic terms. When characters defy realistic authority to this extent, the audience has no playbook for what happens next. One by one, the story flashes back to reveal how the activists arrived in arid oil country, but the vignettes are finely calibrated to suggest the various righteous rages without turning polemic. As in the conspiracy itself, every actor knows their precise role, with Forrest Goodluck (playing a self-taught demolitions expert) achieving the deepest impression. His permanently furrowed brow is a sculpture of maniacal determination, and like How to Blow Up a Pipeline, he never flinches. R. CHANCE SOLEM-PFEIFER.

*** On the one hand, there's something disturbingly cynical about The Super Mario Bros. Movie's threadbare plot and paper-thin characters, as if the exercise is less a standalone film and more a pitch document for a forthcoming Mario Extended Universe. On the other hand, it's hard to argue with the results. Thirty years after their first cinematic outing, Mario (a shockingly serviceable Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) return to the big screen in a lovingly made animated extravaganza. There's a clear passion for the material that directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic bring to the proceedings, blending the vibrant colors and iconic architecture of the Mushroom Kingdom with kinetic visuals that are a genuine treat to behold, buoyed by Brian Tyler's score and its clever incorporation of Koji Kondo's iconic chiptune orchestrations. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is certainly lacking in depth or narrative complexity, but like Star Wars or Avatar, it uses the basics of the monomyth as a jumping-off point to create a world that captures the imagination and leaves the audience begging for more. Older moviegoers will likely be turned off by the simplicity of it all, but for fans who are young or young at heart, it's an entertaining trip down the warp pipe. Let's a-go! PG. MORGAN SHAUNETTE.

** Whatever happened to Jackie Chan? The question is a bit of a rhetorical one: He just works in China now outside of occasional voice work. But Ride On posits a world where Jackie Chan was never anything more than a stunt man trying to repay his debts by getting people to take pictures of him wearing a racist Native American costume with his horse, Red Hare. Emphasis on the horse. Ride On is a love letter to stunt men as a concept writ large, but the emotional arc of the movie is centered on a man who calls his horse his son, and is so sincere that even his estranged daughter is moved by the sentiment. Ride On tries to do a bit too much, juggling parental growth, cool-looking horse-adjacent stunt work, and a heavy dose of melodramatic backstory. But that's to be expected from a full-course sentimental film—the kind that's increasingly popular in a Chinese film market that's mostly lost interest in superheroes. While there's not too much here to appeal to anyone aside from admirers of stunts, horses, and Jackie Chan, Ride On certainly makes a strong effort to sell what it's offering (with no villains, no less). NR. WILLIAM SCHWARTZ.

** Kristin never even knew she was out; still, they pull her back in. While the mob comedy may have peaked three decades ago, in Mafia Mamma, star Toni Collette and director Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight, Lords of Dogtown) attempt to create a new kind of "girl boss." Kristin (Collette) is a suburban empty nester married to a cheating deadbeat, so when she's mysteriously summoned to Italy and discovers she's the heir to a criminal empire, she dives into the family business. Like the setup, the execution is shamelessly hokey. Colette, one of the most versatile actors of the past 25 years, is often reduced to a rambling, mouth-agape American out of water, and even The Simpsons' Fat Tony would probably call the mob lieutenants (Monica Belluci, Eduardo Scarpetta) she encounters cartoonish. But to Mafia Mamma's credit, it commits to the bit. Kristin's new reign comes with surprising viciousness and terrific mafiosa jumpsuits, and in a standout sequence, she's greeted by successive underlings on a canopy bed in an outdoor courtyard. By that point, every character seems nonsensically horny and wine-drunk, and it's as though time has stopped completely (à la the Twilight gazebo scene, Hardwicke hasn't lost the ability to make the perfunctory feel surreal). Mafia Mamma may not be a great movie, but it has the vibe of a not-bad vacation. R. CHANCE SOLEM-PFEIFER.