Your Weekly Roundup of Movies: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ Concludes James Gunn’s Trilogy on a High Note

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3

**** Kicking off the action with the somber notes of Radiohead's "Creep"—perhaps humanity's greatest ode to self-loathing—writer-director James Gunn makes it clear that audiences are in for a weighty experience with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The story, which sees the team race across space to save the imperiled Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and uncover his tragic backstory along the way, is very nearly perfunctory, but that's somewhat the point: These characters and the love Gunn and his fellow creators have for them is what shines through and gives the whole series life. After an uneven first act and a comedy-of-errors heist, Vol. 3 finds it groove when our heroes face off against Chukwudi Iwuji's High Evolutionary (who blends Alphonse Moreau's mad science with Elon Musk's messianic delusions) and truly sings in moments that acknowledge the darkness and abuse our heroes have survived, but also celebrate the humor, heart and creativity that makes the superhero genre so special. Ultimately, Vol. 3 is a terrific conclusion to the trilogy because it does the same thing the previous movies did: shine a light on misfits and weirdos, celebrate their flaws and foibles, and prove that ingenuity, empathy and, yes, absolute silliness, are the most valuable forces in the galaxy. PG-13. MORGAN SHAUNETTE.

SAM NOW

**** This hard-earned family journalism project by Portland documentarian Reed Harkness sounds at first blush a bit like Boyhood or Michael Apted's Up series. In the film, Harkness lovingly traces the childhood evolution of Sam, his 7-years-younger half-brother, who gleefully performs stunts and gags in front of a Super 8 camera. But fairly quickly, a mystery takes over Sam Now. In 2000, Sam's mom vanishes; three years later, the Harkness boys turn their amateur filmmaking into a documented quest to find her. That's plenty intriguing, but Sam Now soon transcends the search premise too. Like its subject and its director, it grows up, depicting the fractured Harkness family for what it is: a confluence of histories and pathologies that perhaps can't be reconciled. Sam Now affords screen time and consideration to everyone in the family, and it's a masterful editing achievement to stitch an 80-minute family portrait from material that could so easily be precious, overlong and myopic. Instead, the film balances the constant allure of the past with the irresolvable present. "Healing" is too linear a word. The most a family can do is try—and making a 25-year monument to understanding is one hell of an act of trying. NR. CHANCE SOLEM-PFEIFER. Screens 7:15 pm Wednesday, May 3, at Cinema 21, premieres on PBS on Monday, May 8.

BEAU IS AFRAID

*** Do not listen to anyone who claims to understand Beau Is Afraid after the first viewing. Written and directed by Ari Aster (Midsommar, Hereditary), the film is a comedy crossed with the nightmare of a fully grown mama's boy (with some farcical lovemaking and an animated sequence thrown in for good measure). Does Aster have any insight into masculinity or motherhood? Or has he created a soulless, swaggering compendium of weirdness? Either way, I can't stop thinking about Beau Is Afraid, or its epically unlucky protagonist (Joaquin Phoenix). Beau's insane misadventures defy explanation, but let it suffice to say that the nearly three-hour film chronicles his attempts to attend the funeral of his mother (Patti LuPone) after she is decapitated by a falling chandelier. With the zeal of a born-again book of Job fan, Aster turns the entire universe against Beau. When he comes home, of course there's a warning on his door about a brown recluse spider in the building; when he opens the door, of course that very spider is lurking in his apartment (let's not even talk about the sequence with the stabbing, the partygoers and the water bottle). Beau Is Afraid is so hysterical you may groan when it abandons joyous lunacy for a blunt conclusion in which Beau is literally put on trial for being a terrible son. It's enough to make you want to scream, "We get it! Beau has issues with his mom! Jeez!" After two tightly scripted horror hits, Aster may now be lost in a web of quirky pretensions and indulgences, but that shouldn't stop audiences from savoring the mesmerizingly demented new design he's woven. R. BENNETT CAMPBELL FERGUSON.

CHEVALIER

** Nobly intended but middlingly executed, Chevalier attempts to bring a progressive mindset and revolutionary spirit to period costume dramas. To whit, our story follows Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), the mixed-race son of a French aristocrat whose musical genius makes him the toast of Paris and even a friend to Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton), but soon learns the ruling class's tolerance of mulattos has its limits. While the plot follows expected routes and ends more with a fizzle than a bang, an earnest desire to highlight a genuinely impressive historical figure shines through. Harrison proves himself a born movie star, guiding the story with an easygoing charm and brightness, and there are strong dramatic turns from Samara Weaving as the chevalier's muse and Ronke Adekoluejo as his formerly enslaved mother. Chevalier doesn't break much new ground, but it provides a new angle on a popular genre, spotlighting an underexplored view of history and giving great artists a chance to shine in front of and behind the camera. PG-13. MORGAN SHAUNETTE.