PAM CUT Announces Its 2023 Cinema Unbound Awards Honorees

The Portland Art Museum’s PAM CUT (formerly known as the NW Film Center) has announced the honorees for its fourth annual Cinema Unbound Awards. This year’s honorees are Fred Armisen, Guillermo del Toro, Gregory Gourdet, Jon Raymond, Jacqueline Stewart and Tessa Thompson. The ceremony will take place at the Portland Art Museum on June 22.

Cinema Unbound is dedicated to celebrating “multi-faceted folks working at the intersection of art and cinema who are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible” (a broad umbrella that accounts for the eclectic group of winners, which range from an Oscar-winning filmmaker to a chef).

“In its fourth year, the Cinema Unbound Awards continue to shine a light on the most innovative and exciting folks pushing the future of storytelling forward,” Amy Dotson, director of PAM CUT and curator of film and new media at the Portland Art Museum, stated in a press release. “These creative polymaths share their artistry, their joy, and unique points of view with audiences around the world and continue to advocate for change within the media arts landscape.”

Honoree Jon Raymond, the acclaimed novelist and screenwriter, added, “I grew up seeing movies at the Northwest Film Center (now PAM CUT). I saw Out of the Past there as a teenager (I was so high!); Paul Morrissey introducing, I think, Heat (God, what a beautiful, imperious figure he seemed to be); Matthew Barney’s Cremaster movies (which I’d been reading about for years). PAM CUT has been such a huge part of my filmgoing Iife. To be honored with a Cinema Unbound Award now is beyond thrilling. It’s more like totally humbling.”

Past honorees at the Cinema Unbound Awards include artists Steve McQueen, Shirin Neshat, Garrett Bradley, Carrie Brownstein, Reinaldo Marcus Green, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, Roger Ross Williams, Gus Van Sant, Todd Haynes, and John Cameron Mitchell. More information about the awards is available at pamcut.org/cinema-unbound-awards.