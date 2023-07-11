Here’s Your Guide to Every Christopher Nolan Film You Can See in Portland Theaters Before “Oppenheimer” Opens

Portland movie theaters are bracing for the July 21 detonation of Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s drama about the creation of the atomic bomb—and its showdown at the box office with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, opening the same day.

But before the battle royale of ticket sales commences (let’s call it Gerwig v Nolan: Dawn of Auteurs), Portland-area Nolan fans can see three of his previous films on the big screen, thanks to Cinemagic and the Hollywood Theatre.

With the Dark Knight trilogy, Memento and The Prestige on his résumé, Nolan is one of the most inventive directors of his generation—and one of the most ambitious. Moviegoers who plan to see all three of his films returning to local theaters should prepare for lengthy running times, nonlinear storytelling, Hans Zimmer bombast, and tantalizing philosophical dialogue.

It’s going to be quite a ride, so here’s a guide to help you pace yourself through all the Nolan-ness.

Tenet (2020)

Notoriously released in the middle of the pandemic, Nolan’s futuristic espionage thriller is far more enthralling than its lukewarm reputation suggests. John David Washington stars as a nameless spy who teams up with a mischievous operative (Robert Pattinson) to thwart a time-twisting conspiracy masterminded by a Russian oligarch (Kenneth Branagh). The boys kick ass and wear sharp suits, but as Branagh’s regal and haunted wife, Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) steals the show. Cinemagic, July 14 and 16.

Dunkirk (2017)

Nolan scored his first Best Director Oscar nomination (and, real talk, should have won) for this harrowing, three-pronged World War II thriller about the 1940 Dunkirk evacuation (which saved the lives of more than 338,000 Allied soldiers). The film deftly interweaves the stories of a stranded young private (Fionn Whitehead), a steadfast Spitfire pilot (Tom Hardy) and a civilian sailor (Mark Rylance) who heroically assists with the evacuation, captaining one of the fabled Little Ships of Dunkirk. Hollywood, July 15 and 17.

Interstellar (2014)

Nolan’s nearly three-hour intergalactic epic was inspired by Kubrick’s 2001, but reaches for greater emotional heights. Matthew McConaughey plays an astronaut who leaves his family to explore distant planets, hoping one might become a new home for humanity (in this dystopian future, Earth is facing merciless agricultural blight). Interstellar may not as astounding as Nolan’s previous foray into sci-fi (2010′s Inception), but it is perhaps his most imaginative and heartfelt work. The climax—a poignant father-daughter encounter within what is best described as a cosmic library—is the perfect conclusion to a movie that is exquisitely sad and wondrous. Hollywood, July 18 and 19.