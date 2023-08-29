Get Your Reps In: Earth Gets a Demon Avenger in “Dark Angel: The Ascent”

Dark Angel: The Ascent (1994)

Dante probably didn’t see this one coming. After lifetimes spent torturing bankers and landlords in a hell pit, the dark angel Veronica (Angela Featherstone of The Wedding Singer) wants to take a page from Ariel’s book and “be where the people are.”

Despite the disapproval of her demon father, Veronica ascends to the strange world of man. Ironically, hell has ill-prepared her for how vile and manipulative humans can be; even more ironically, she becomes an avenging angel in a world of street crime and autocracy that feels like an alternate reality (director Linda Hassani filmed in urban Romania, despite her American cast).

Released by Full Moon Features—the B-movie house best known for the Puppet Master franchise—Dark Angel: The Ascent has all the practical effects and off-kilter line deliveries you could want (not to mention Veronica’s loyal German shepherd, Hellraiser). But there’s also a touching thoughtfulness to the film’s juxtaposition of humans and demons.

“Punishment of evil is the highest virtue someone can aspire to,” Veronica declares with breathy, childlike righteousness. In a world where humans couch evil deeds inside layers of irony and strategy, it’s the demon who takes a simpler view of life. Cinemagic, Sept. 1.

