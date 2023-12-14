The Future of Film Is Female Series Is Coming to PAM CUT’s Tomorrow Theater

PAM CUT’s The Future of Film Is Female series will debut Friday, Dec. 15, at the Tomorrow Theater, marking the start of what will be a quarterly event at the refurbished porn theater on Southeast Division Street.

The Future of Film is Female is an organization that supports the work of women filmmakers through promotion and exhibition programs. It is a partner of the Museum of Modern Art and has previously screened films at the Nitehawk Cinema in Brooklyn, New York.

“The Future of Film Is Female is one of the most amazing, vital arts organizations out there showing off incredible work by female and female-identifying folks who are out there changing for whom, by whom and how cinematic stories are told,” PAM CUT director Amy Dotson tells WW. “We are honored to have them bring their curation and ass-kicking energy to Portland to show our daring audiences how it’s done.”

Earth Mama (Courtesy of PAM CUT)

Upcoming films in the series include the horror film Perpetrator (Dec. 15), the German drama Piaffe (Dec. 15), the A24 documentary Earth Mama (Dec. 16), and the harrowing thriller Our Father, the Devil (Dec. 16).

“Each of these films is very tonally different, but all of them represent the immensely talented storytellers we have in film,” Caryn Coleman, founder and programmer of The Future of Film Is Female, tells WW.

All of the movies will be preceded by a screening of a short film. The program’s partnership with PAM CUT is a fresh chapter of a long journey that began when Coleman was the Nitehawk Cinema’s director of programming.

“After the 2016 election, I knew that it would be more important than ever to not only support the arts, which is so often inherently political, but to specifically support voices that needed to be heard, not suppressed,” Coleman says.

SEE IT: The Future of Film Is Female Screens at the Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. Dec. 15-16. Multiple showtimes. Tickets $15.