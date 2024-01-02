Get Your Reps In: After 48 Years, “Jaws” Still Hasn’t Lost Its Cinematic Bite

Jaws (1975)

Jaws is often tabbed as the first modern blockbuster—dominating the summer of 1975 with an unprecedented box office vice grip and media blitz—but 48 years later, it feels old in a good way.

“Old” in the sense of relying enormously on actors (Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw) to create characters—three men on a boat, hunting a shark, divided by class, temperament and fortitude.

“Old” in the sense of limitations creating great art. When Bruce the robot shark famously refused to cooperate, 26-year-old Steven Spielberg and editor Verna Fields resorted to a kind of pure “well, what can we show?” ingenuity that petrified generations of bathers with the omission of the beast.

On the other hand, Jaws is timeless and terrifying the way the ocean always will be. Not to mention the persevering theme of commercial interests threatening public safety. Did you notice all those “Mayor Vaughn wants to open the beaches” memes during 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns?

Jaws plays Jan. 6 at Cinema 21, the first title in the “Super 70s Saturdays” series.

