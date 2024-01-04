The Tomorrow Theater Is Showing a Beyoncé/Taylor Swift Double Feature

In 2023, a year when superheroes flailed at the box office, movie theaters relied on blockbuster concert films from Beyoncé and Taylor Swift to get butts in seats (spoiler alert: it worked).

Now, PAM CUT’s Tomorrow Theater is getting in on the action. On Saturday, Jan. 6, the theater will screen Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour back to back, delivering what’s arguably one of the most inventive double features since Barbenheimer.

The festivities begin at 3 pm with The Eras Tour, Swift’s sleek and jubilant consolidation of her star power. Renaissance, an inventive fusion of concert film and behind-the-scenes documentary, follows at 7 pm.

Since taking over the space at 3530 SE Division St. that was once home to the X-rated Oregon Theater, the Tomorrow Theater has become a nexus for splashy events. David Byrne recently made an appearance, and on Jan. 12, the theater will welcome Ruth E. Carter, the Oscar-winning costume designer of Black Panther.

Tickets for Renaissance and The Eras Tour are available at tomorrowtheater.org. Shocker: They’re selling fast.