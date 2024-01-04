Watch the First Trailer for Gus Van Sant’s TV Series on Truman Capote and His Frenemies

The first trailer for Gus Van Sant’s Feud: Capote vs. the Swans has been released, offering a bombastic peak at the long-awaited limited TV series, which will air on FX on Jan. 31 (followed by a Feb. 1 streaming debut on Hulu).

Based on Laurence Leamer’s book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era and primarily set in the 1970s, Capote vs. the Swans chronicles the events leading to Truman Capote’s death in 1984. The trailer promises a flashy, frothy look at Capote and his circle of socialite “swans,” complete with melodramatic lines like “We stand united and we destroy him!”

Following in the footsteps of Philip Seymour Hoffman and Toby Jones, Tom Hollander (The White Lotus) plays Capote. But the real draw is arguably the cast of swans, played by Naomi Watts, Demi Moore, Calista Flockhart, Molly Ringwald, Diane Lane and Chloë Sevigny.

Capote vs. the Swans, which is a follow-up to producer Ryan Murphy’s series Feud: Bette and Joan, is the first major project from Van Sant since Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, his 2018 biopic of the late WW cartoonist and local legend John Callahan.

For Capote, Van Sant collaborated with directors Max Winkler and Jennifer Lynch. The series will consist of eight episodes (plus a director’s cut of the first episode that will premiere on FXX).