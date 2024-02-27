Your Weekly Roundup of New Movies: Immigrant Dreams Haunt Matteo Garrone’s “Io Capitano”

IO CAPITANO

** Like most 16-year-olds, Seydou (Seydou Starr) wants more out of life. His family home in Dakar, Senegal, is cramped, his construction job is menial, and his small world is more or less run by his mother and his sisters. This is the launch pad of a classically masculine quest, as Seydou and his cousin Moussa (Moustapha Fall) undertake a bruising odyssey across North Africa in hopes of reaching Italy, starting music careers, and sending money home. Once the journey begins, Io Capitano is a standard yet affecting drama about the carceral horrors experienced by undocumented immigrants—the kind of drama that (with respect) is tailor-made to get nominated for Best International Feature at the Oscars, as Io Capitano is. In a struggle defined by dirty cops, human traffickers, and broken dreams, Italian director Matteo Garrone (Gomorrah, Dogman) has assembled an empathy check for anti-immigration Europeans, perhaps even the far-right prime minister of his home country, Giorgia Meloni. The folk-tale framing gives the movie its narrative grip, though that conceit doesn’t always sit easily next to the process-driven indignities endured by Seydou and Moussa. Some interludes seem almost to punish the boys for their dreams of grandeur, but that may also be the point. Broadly speaking, the fantasies they harbor are near-universal among teenagers, only these two are met with nativism and machine guns. NR. CHANCE SOLEM-PFEIFER. Living Room.

PERFECT DAYS

**** Every dawn, Hirayama (Koji Yakusho) awakens without an alarm. His neighbor’s sidewalk sweeping initiates the handsome 60-year-old’s daily consciousness, and a routine begins. Mustache trim, coveralls, canned coffee, cassette in the van stereo (Patti Smith or Lou Reed) as Hirayama commutes into Shibuya City to dutifully clean Tokyo’s public toilets. From what we can tell—because Hirayama says maybe five sentences in Perfect Days’ first half—the dirty job is just a job to him. The work remains in balance with Hirayama’s passion for music, his voracious reading, and his lunchtime nature photography. It’s no mystery why directing legend Wim Wenders (Paris, Texas; Wings of Desire) would be interested in rendering such a life. What 78-year-old capital-A artist wouldn’t be? This is idealistic working-class poetry (à la Jim Jarmusch’s Paterson) about a man who accepts life as a series of days that can be pleasurable if porcelain scrubbing and creative ruminating are treated with equal care. As the Cannes jury decided when they gave him Best Actor in 2023, Yakusho makes all this mundanity incredibly watchable. The Japanese star’s shifting micro-expressions reveal a character who can be bashful, boyish or imposing when his constancy is interrupted by his co-worker, his niece, or a fateful stranger. We may wonder why Hirayama chooses solitude, but his ability to be present is as comforting as it is aspirational. Wenders taps into a precious cinematic paradox: We viewers escape our lives to be mindful inside someone else’s. PG. CHANCE SOLEM-PFEIFER. Bridgeport, Cinema 21, Laurelhurst.

DRIVE-AWAY DOLLS

*** The first act of Drive-Away Dolls, Ethan Coen’s pre-Y2K lesbian screwball comedy, is pure cringe. It’s 1999 and two friends, Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan) and Jamie (Margaret Qualley), are driving a rented sedan from Philadelphia to Tallahassee—and acting more like caricatures than characters. Marian is a bookish romantic; Jamie just wants to get laid, dude! The film is so dependent on stock characterizations that Ethan initially seems to be flailing without his filmmaker brother Joel (like Joel’s gorgeously austere The Tragedy of Macbeth, Drive-Away Dolls is a Coen brother movie, singular). Yet when Marian and Jamie get ensnared in a scheme involving a seething senator (Matt Damon) and a murdered dildo collector (Pedro Pascal), Drive-Away Dolls emerges as a cleverly comedic and romantic provocation. Despite being set after Bill Clinton signed the Defense of Marriage Act, the film imagines the ‘90s as an age when bigoted politicians were more ridiculous than dangerous and even Florida church ladies could be prevailed upon to support gay marriage. Kinky lovemaking abounds, but the evolution of Marian and Jamie’s bond—from friendship to far more—carries a whiff of Jane Austen, with Qualley playing a boisterous Elizabeth Bennet to Viswanathan’s disdainful Mr. Darcy. Is it any wonder that Coen wrote this jubilant lark of a movie with his wife, the film editor Tricia Cooke? The couple that plays together stays together. R. BENNETT CAMPBELL FERGUSON. Cedar Hills, City Center, Clackamas, Eastport, Evergreen Parkway, Fox Tower, Hollywood, Lake Theater, Laurelhurst, Living Room, Lloyd Center, Oak Grove, Progress Ridge, St. Johns Twin, Studio One.

DUNE: PART TWO

*** As tonally and stylistically consistent with its predecessor as any sequel you’ll encounter, Dune: Part Two—which adapts the back half of Frank Herbert’s landmark novel—is an escalation. We catch up with Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) deep in the northern deserts of Arrakis, learning the ways of the indigenous Fremen, who debate among themselves whether Paul is the prophesied savior Muad’Dib. Falling for his fellow guerrilla fighter Chani (Zendaya), Paul seeks revenge on the invaders who destroyed House Atreides and whose ranks are now bolstered by sociopathic Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler). With production design that would make a pharaoh blush and sonics that touch bone marrow, director Denis Villeneuve outdoes himself in the realms of scale and sensory impact (any sequence involving sandworms is a guaranteed jaw-dropper). Yet no amount of mind-expanding spice could convince an audience that Chalamet and Zendaya have romantic chemistry or can quite explain Villeneuve’s overly slick habit of resolving hard-earned confrontations with swift, barely visible violence. Part Two also complicates the first film’s coldness by actualizing how cryptic storytelling can become when every major character is basically drunk on fate, unsure whether they are pawns, gods or kingmakers…or if convincing onlookers of that status simply makes it so, a philosophical dilemma destined to be resolved in a planned third film. It’s curious to say that a two-hour, 45-minute epic of this tonnage is holding something back, but Villeneuve is (once again) just as interested in prophesying the next film as he is in cementing the current one. PG-13. CHANCE SOLEM-PFEIFER. Academy, Bagdad, Cedar Hills, Cinema 21, Cinemagic, City Center, Empirical, Fox Tower, Living Room, Lloyd Center, Pioneer Place, St. Johns, St. Johns Twin, Studio One.

LISA FRANKENSTEIN

*** Fans of macabre teen flicks like Edward Scissorhands and Warm Bodies should find enjoyment in Lisa Frankenstein, the latest quirky project written by Oscar-winner Diablo Cody (Juno). Kathryn Newton plays Lisa Swallows, a misfit growing up in 1989 who feels unmoored since the death of her mother…and finds her life taking a peculiar turn when a Victorian-era corpse (Cole Sprouse) rises from the dead and falls in love with her. Loaded with Cody’s usual acidic wit and oddball detours, Lisa Frankenstein goes heavy on neon lighting, voluminous hair, and malfunctioning tanning beds. Director Zelda Williams (the daughter of Robin Williams) channels early Tim Burton with her juxtaposition of gothic and suburban aesthetics, which gives the picture plenty of knowing style. Some of her and Cody’s choices fall flat (the film has at least two endings too many), but Newton and Sprouse are always there to provide spark, reveling in their excellent chemistry as they tread through the weirdness. Lisa Frankenstein won’t hit for all audiences, but it is easy to foresee it gaining a cult following, like the 2009 Cody-scripted feminist horror flick Jennifer’s Body. PG-13. DANIEL RESTER. Academy, Cedar Hills, City Center, Clackamas, Division Street, Eastport, Evergreen Parkway, Lloyd Center, Mill Plain, Pioneer Place, Stark Street, Studio One, Vancouver Plaza.

BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE

** “Sometimes,” Rita Marley (Lashawna Lynch) says to her husband Bob (Kingsley Ben-Adir), “the messenger must become the message.” Her affirmation illuminates the thesis of Bob Marley: One Love, that the reggae superstar must learn to accept the consequences and dangers that come with being an activist and not let them impede his mission. It’s a noble sentiment that makes for a compelling arc, but it is undercut by the screenplay’s version of Marley and his beliefs, which are sanitized to the point of sterility. The story—which kicks off with the attempted assassination of Marley in 1976, prompting an exile to London where he recovers from the trauma while writing his landmark ninth studio album, Exodus—rarely rises above artist-biopic clichés, despite occasional flashes of brilliance from director Reinaldo Marcus Greene (King Richard) and the compelling combo of Ben-Adir and Lynch (whose performance is a reminder that after supporting roles in No Time to Die and The Woman King, she’s overdue for a starring vehicle of her own). Perhaps One Love’s greatest disappointment is that it’s so thoroughly average; a man like Marley deserves a mightier film. Devotees may find some enjoyment in hearing hits from the singer’s back catalog in surround sound, but anyone hoping One Love will do justice to an icon will find that the cinematic message lacks the conviction of the messenger. PG-13. MORGAN SHAUNETTE. Cedar Hills, City Center, Clackamas, Eastport, Evergreen Parkway, Fox Tower, Living Room, Lloyd Center, Mill Plain, Oak Grove, Pioneer Place, Progress Ridge, St. Johns Twin, Studio One, Vancouver Plaza.

MADAME WEB

** After an unintentionally meme-worthy marketing campaign, a few critics have been quick to call Madame Web—a schlocky Spider-Man spinoff starring Dakota Johnson as clairvoyant paramedic Cassie Webb—the nadir of the superhero genre. It’s certainly not that. The film fails to hit the so-bad-it’s-good lows of Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987), Steel (1997) or Batman & Robin (1997), outside of a few heinous moments toward the end (including a villain being vanquished by a Pepsi sign). That’s not to say it’s good. As Cassie defends a group of teenage girls (including Sydney Sweeney) hunted by the nefarious Ezekiel (Tahir Rahim), it becomes clear that director S.J. Clarkson’s film is mostly just another dull attempt by Sony to spotlight Spidey’s side characters. Johnson and Adam Scott (as the tellingly named Ben Parker) breathe a bit of life into the tale, as do a few clever set pieces (a subway sequence comes off best). But the clunky dialogue, lumbering pacing, and underdeveloped supporting characters reveal the desperation behind Johnson’s viral promotion of the film: “You’re gonna love it.” PG-13. DANIEL RESTER. Avalon, Bagdad, Cedar Hills, City Center, Clackamas, Eastport, Evergreen Parkway, Fox Tower, Lloyd Center, Mill Plain, Pioneer Place, St. Johns, Studio One, Wunderland Beaverton, Wunderland Milwaukie.