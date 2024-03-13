Kelly Reichardt’s “Certain Women,” Starring Lily Gladstone, Is Coming to the Hollywood Theatre

Lily Gladstone may have lost the Best Actress Oscar in an upset on Sunday, but Portland audiences will soon be able to revisit her breakout performance in a film from one of our city’s most acclaimed directors.

Bringing one of her most artfully crafted dramas back to the big screen, Portland filmmaker Kelly Reichardt (Showing Up, Old Joy) will join audiences for a post-movie discussion when the Hollywood Theatre screens her 2016 film Certain Women, which stars Gladstone, on Monday, March 18.

Part of the theater’s Feminist March series, Certain Women focuses on three Montana women navigating tortured relationships with family and colleagues. The film features Laura Dern, Michelle Williams and Kristen Stewart, none of whom approach the quiet majesty of Gladstone’s performance as a solitary rancher.

With gently expressive force, Gladstone’s presence in Certain Women foreshadows the haunting charisma that she recently brought to Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, for which she was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Widely expected to take the prize, Gladstone, who would have been the first Native American woman to win in that category, lost to Emma Stone for Poor Things, an upset so shocking (given Gladstone’s victory at the SAG Awards) that Stone looked genuinely stunned and stricken as she made her way to the stage at the Dolby Theater.

Working with Reichardt isn’t Gladstone’s only Oregon connection. She appeared in the Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s production of Off the Rails in 2017 and got an amusing shoutout on the marquee of Lake Oswego’s Lake Theater and Cafe, which billed Killers of the Flower Moon, whose cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, as a film “Starring Lily Gladstone (And Some Other Guys).”

While most moviegoers first encountered Gladstone through Killers, Certain Women is a more impressive showcase for her skill and subtlety as an actor. Tickets for the screening with Reichardt are available at hollywoodtheatre.org.

