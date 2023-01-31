Artists Repertory Theatre Picks Lava Alapai as Associate Artistic Director

Lava Alapai, one of Portland’s most prolific theater directors, has been picked to be Artists Repertory Theatre’s new associate artistic director. The position will be a one-year leadership residency, designed by Artist Rep’s DNA Oxygen group (makers of the acclaimed film See Me).

“This is a wonderful step forward for DNA: Oxygen,” stated Artists Rep resident artist Ayanna Berkshire in a press release. “I am excited to witness what comes of this leadership opportunity and know that the program will take flight with Lava’s wonderful and unique skills.”

DNA Oxygen is a devising group made up of nine Black artists at Artists Rep (the name is in honor of the countless Black Americans people whose final words were “I can’t breathe” before being killed by police).

The group designed Alapai’s residency as part of its mission to prepare the next generation of Black theater artists to lead an organization comparable to Artists Rep (Alapai, a multiethnic playwright, director and photographer born in Okinawa, was raised in Honolulu).

“Lava was a key part of why I was so excited to come to this community and get involved,” said Jeanette Harrison, Artist Rep’s artistic director, adding that Alapai “is an inspiring emerging leader, and I am so thrilled to foster her growth and have her join the artistic leadership team.”

In addition to her responsibilities as associate artistic director, “Alapai will receive mentorship with an eye toward preparing her for the next steps in her career,” the press release stated.

Artist Rep’s upcoming plays include True Story, which was written by E.M. Lewis, the master playwright behind Magellanica.