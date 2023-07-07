Tim Bond Is the Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s Latest Artistic Director

It’s official: Starting Sept. 1, 2023, Tim Bond, a former associate artistic director at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival for 11 seasons (1996-2007), will be the organization’s latest artistic director.

“I am honored to return to OSF to serve as artistic director during these challenging times,” stated Bond in a press release. “I care deeply about this company and the Ashland community, and will be devoting my immediate focus on restoring, healing and reinvigorating this national artistic treasure as it embarks on its 89th season.”

Bond’s OSF roots run deep. He has a home in Ashland, and during his previous tenure at OSF, he directed many productions and founded the FAIR Program, which supports theater artists from diverse backgrounds.

“Tim Bond is an award-winning leader in the American theater community, and OSF is delighted to welcome him back,” said OSF board chair Diane Yu. “His lengthy and deep relationship with OSF includes serving as a frequent director of both Shakespeare and other memorable plays over the years.”

Bond’s OSF productions include August Wilson’s How I Learned What I Learned, which he directed last year. Yu said Bond’s “stature and accomplishments as an artist include introducing prominent new and classic works, and he is widely acknowledged as one of the nation’s foremost interpreters of the works of August Wilson.”

Bond has his work cut out for him. OSF is in the midst of a turbulent time, given the departure of former artistic director (and interim executive director) Nataki Garrett, as well as the organization’s $2.5 million fundraising campaign to save the 2023-24 season and avoid layoffs.

OSF also recently hired a new interim executive director, Tyler Hokama. Bond, meanwhile, will take over for associate artistic director and director of artistic programming Evren Odcikin, who is currently OSF’s interim artistic director.

“I look forward to continuing that work over the next few months as Tim Bond returns to OSF,” Odcikin said. “Following that, I’m excited to focus on my own artistry as a director and writer—something that has taken a back seat over the last four years.”