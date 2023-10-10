A Nameless Heroine Confronts Death in Corrib Theatre’s “Woman and Scarecrow”

Who are we when we’re about to die? At the end of our life, when nothing remains but the undiscovered country, how will we meet the Reaper? Will we be stoic or scared? Among friends or alone? Tearful at a life lost or grateful for our time on this earth?

The answer is likely all of the above to one degree or another. However, in the case of Woman and Scarecrow (written by Marina Carr and staged by the Corrib Theatre), death is met with spite and rancor aimed at the living who failed us. It’s a pessimistic look at the decidedly bitter end, but it hits on uncomfortable truths that make it ultimately a rewarding experience.

Our story follows the Woman (Kerie Darner), who is in the last stages of an undefined terminal illness and awaiting her demise in her bed. She has conversations with her husband of three decades (Jason Glick) and the aunt who raised her (Maria Porter), but the Woman’s most constant companion is Scarecrow (Ashley Song), her longtime verbal sparring partner.

The play never specifies what exactly Scarecrow is (she lands somewhere between conscience, imaginary friend and guardian angel). Her role is to help the Woman prepare for the end, although Scarecrow’s advice is ignored just as often as it is channeled.

As the Woman reaches for positive memories before passing on, Scarecrow, who perfectly recalls the Woman’s life, reminds her how much her relations have hurt her. There’s a lived-in chemistry between Darner and Song that feels real and electric, and their spats are the moments when the show really sings.

For better or worse, Woman and Scarecrow seems to land on the latter’s point of view, as the Woman’s relations are all toxic in their own ways. Auntie Ah is a devout Catholic capable of devastating emotional warfare, the husband is a philandering lout who struggles with basic empathy, and they both seem to blame the Woman for letting herself die.

The Woman also has eight children, but it’s telling that none of them puts in an appearance during the story. The play is firmly about the Woman airing her grievances, striking out at the people who dominated her life and drained her like leeches.

Moments of dark comedy are peppered throughout Woman and Scarecrow (particularly when the title characters rib each other like siblings), but Carr’s script is dripping with venom for the thankless pair our heroine wasted so much love and affection for. Again, the play is not the most pleasant to watch, but the commitment of the actors and the touches of magical realism keep the story engaging. It may be a tale of vitriol and regret, but it’s also deeply human, and therefore worthwhile.

It’s appropriate that the Corrib chose to stage Woman and Scarecrow during the spookiest month of the year, as it often plays like a horror story in between moments of domestic drama. The action takes place entirely in the Woman’s bedroom and there are moments when it’s lit and staged like a scene out of The Exorcist: dark and foreboding, with the added twist of an unknown presence groaning and rattling in the wardrobe. Despite the Woman’s best efforts, her fear of death is always waiting in the shadows of her mind.

Death may be a release for the Woman: a way for her to finally be who she wants and make her own decisions, even if they are her last. It’s a bleak trip to the final rest, but one that movingly explores the trap of living exclusively for others. When all is said and done, no one makes it out alive, but Woman and Scarecrow asks us to examine what decisions we make along the way—and how we might set ourselves free.

SEE IT: Woman and Scarecrow plays at Alberta House, 5131 NE 23rd Ave., 503-389-0579, corribtheatre.org. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday and 2 pm Sunday, through Oct. 29. $15-$35.