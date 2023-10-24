The Portland Ballet’s “The Enchanted Toyshop” Is Celebrating 20 Years

Twenty years ago, the Portland Ballet debuted The Enchanted Toyshop, a ballet about two children left behind in a toyshop, where the Blue Fairy brings to life a parade of dancing dolls (Pinocchio, playing cards, and poodles are also involved).

Now, The Enchanted Toyshop is returning this Thanksgiving weekend for multiple performances to celebrate the production’s anniversary, with former and founding Portland Ballet students returning to fill out the cast.

“These performances of The Enchanted Toyshop on Thanksgiving Weekend are a celebration of the return to live music after four years and mark the 20th anniversary of the ballet’s creation in 2003,” artistic director Nancy Davis said in a statement. “We are thrilled to resume our partnership with Ken Selden and the Portland State University Orchestra.”

Choreographed for the Portland Ballet by John Clifford, who adapted it from a 1919 ballet that was originally choreographed by Léonide Massine, Toyshop showcases myriad international dance styles. It has been the company’s signature production since its premiere.

“I have a lot of humor in it,” Clifford said. “The dancing is very sophisticated. There are about five or six roles that are high level.”

Among the returning former Portland Ballet students are the Saint Louis Ballet’s Lauren Lane, who will play the role of Amelie. Also performing will be Nick Le-Jurica, a former Juilliard student who has danced professionally with Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company in Salt Lake City.

Four concerts will be performed Thanksgiving weekend at Lincoln Performance Hall, at 1 and 4 pm Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 25-26. Tickets start at $10. For more information, go to theportlandballet.org.