NEWS
RESTAURANTS
BARS
MUSIC
ARTS
POTLANDER
GUIDES
CALENDAR
Willamette Week
NEWS
RESTAURANTS
BARS
MUSIC
ARTS
POTLANDER
GUIDES
CALENDAR
Schools
Dr. Know
Courts
City
COVER STORY
Business
State
Fashion
More
Cheap Eats
Restaurant Guide
News
Reviews
More
Bar Guide
Bar Reviews
Beer Guide
Beer
Drink Reviews
News
More
Album Reviews
Best New Music
Profiles
Show Calendar
Concert Reviews
More
Movies
Books
Theater
Comedy
Visual Arts
Television
Style
More
Bar Guide 2017
Restaurant Guide 2016
The Potlander 2017
Best of Portland 2017
Coffee Guide 2016
Beer Guide 2017
Going Coastal 2017
Summer Guide 2017
Donate
Advertise
Newsletters
Careers
Events By WW
Find A Paper
Contact Us
Contribute or Intern
Classifieds
Submit Your Event
Olde Portland
Willamette Week
Portland's Best Patio Bars
WW Staff
May 9, 2016
Portland's In-Store Drinking Scene
WW Staff
May 9, 2016
2016 Bar of the Year: Skyline Tavern
This century-old, ramshackle roadhouse was slated for demolition, but was fixed up to become a singular saloon.
2. Shift Drinks Is a Bartender's Bar
Our Bar of the Year Runner Up is a Industry Hang With Great Cocktails and Wine.
3. Solae’s Lounge Brings Jazz and Blues Back to Alberta
Our No. 3 Favorite New Bar of 2016
4. 23rd Avenue Bottle Shop Is a Beautiful Historic Bodega With Great Deals
Our No. 4 Favorite New Bar of 2016
5. No Fun, a Bar-Themed Bar
Our No. 5 favorite bar of 2016
Bar Guide 2016 Directory
Lizzy Acker
September 29, 2016
The Best Bars on N Killingsworth St.
WW Staff
May 10, 2016
The Best Bars on N Killingsworth St.
WW Staff
May 10, 2016
The Dive Bars of N. Lombard St.
Zach Middleton
May 10, 2016
Best New Pub Burgers in Portland
Matthew Korfhage
May 10, 2016
Portland's Best Peach Cocktails
Matthew Korfhage
May 10, 2016
Five Portland Bars Over 100 Years Old
WW Staff
May 11, 2016
Close