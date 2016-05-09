Portland's Best Patio Bars
  • WW Staff
  • May 9, 2016
Portland's In-Store Drinking Scene
  • WW Staff
  • May 9, 2016
2016 Bar of the Year: Skyline Tavern
This century-old, ramshackle roadhouse was slated for demolition, but was fixed up to become a singular saloon.
2. Shift Drinks Is a Bartender's Bar
Our Bar of the Year Runner Up is a Industry Hang With Great Cocktails and Wine.
3. Solae’s Lounge Brings Jazz and Blues Back to Alberta
Our No. 3 Favorite New Bar of 2016
4. 23rd Avenue Bottle Shop Is a Beautiful Historic Bodega With Great Deals
Our No. 4 Favorite New Bar of 2016
5. No Fun, a Bar-Themed Bar
Our No. 5 favorite bar of 2016
Bar Guide 2016 Directory
  • Lizzy Acker
  • September 29, 2016
The Best Bars on N Killingsworth St.
  • WW Staff
  • May 10, 2016
The Best Bars on N Killingsworth St.
  • WW Staff
  • May 10, 2016
The Dive Bars of N. Lombard St.
  • Zach Middleton
  • May 10, 2016
Best New Pub Burgers in Portland
  • Matthew Korfhage
  • May 10, 2016
Portland's Best Peach Cocktails
  • Matthew Korfhage
  • May 10, 2016
Five Portland Bars Over 100 Years Old
  • WW Staff
  • May 11, 2016